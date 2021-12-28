ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Nathan Blissett fires Maidenhead to overdue victory at expense of Bromley

 1 day ago
Maidenhead secured a first Vanarama National League win in seven games with a 1-0 victory over Bromley at York Road.

The Magpies had lost five out of the previous six league matches to slip towards the relegation zone.

Josh Kelly went close at the end of the first half when his shot went just wide before Nathan Blissett’s header broke the deadlock in the 68th minute.

Promotion-chasing Bromley were denied a late equaliser when Hungarian goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai made a fine save from Corey Whitely’s long-range effort.

