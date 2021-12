VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, announces its Extra Virgin Hemp Oil is now available for shipping on its e-commerce platform in either one-gallon jugs or 8.5 fluid oz. artisan Italian glass bottles. This versatile food-grade oil presents numerous health benefits and can be used for sauteing, dipping, drizzling, or blending into vinaigrettes and marinades. Nepra's hemp oils are created in the production of its hemp flours and meat analogues, with direct sales of the product representing the first of a number of potential revenue streams for this valuable by-product. The Company is currently engaged in discussions with several potential customers to create other, value-added product offerings utilizing Nepra's high-quality hemp oils.

