How to Install Remi Repo in RHEL, CentOS, Rocky, and AlmaLinux

By Linuxshelltips
linuxtoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRHEL Linux, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and CentOS systems are all familiar with...

www.linuxtoday.com

Digital Trends

How to install Windows 11 in a virtual machine

There’s no doubt that Windows 11 is the latest and greatest operating system from Microsoft. However, be it TPM 2.0 or CPU restrictions, not everyone might be able to run the new operating system on their PC. If you still want to try Windows 11, though, you can install...
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to install the latest FireFox (Non-ESR) on Debian

Are you looking to get the latest release of Firefox on your Debian Linux system? Can’t figure out how to do it? We can help! Follow along as we go over how to install the latest Firefox on Debian. Uninstalling Firefox ESR. Before setting up the latest version of...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Install and Use Materialize to Run SQL Queries on your nginx Logs

In this tutorial, I will show you how [Materialize] works by using it to run SQL queries on continuously produced nginx logs. By the end of the tutorial, you will have a better idea of what Materialize is, how it's different than other SQL engines, and how to use it. The tutorial is based on a brand new Ubuntu 21.04 server where I will install nginx, Materialize and `mzcli` a tool similar to `psql` used to connect to Materialize.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Install and Use Rdiff-backup in RHEL Systems

Data backup is an important element of successful Linux administration. It is a skill set mastered by most Linux users and administrators. Whether you are after remote or local data backup solutions, it is important to consider the efficiency of a backup tool like Rdiff-backup.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remi#Centos#Rocky#Software#Almalinux#Rhel Linux#Yum
linuxtoday.com

How to Install OpenProject on Debian 11

OpenProject is a free, open-source, and leading project management system. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install OpenProject on Debian 11.
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to install Ultimaker Cura slicer on Linux

Ultimaker Cura is one of the best 3d printer slicer applications out there. It has dozens of excellent features like material estimation, support for a wide variety of printers (even ones not made by Ultimaker,) and much more. This guide will show you how to install Ultimaker Cura on Linux.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

How to install RAM modules on the motherboard: A beginners guide

Installing RAM is a crucial part of the PC building process. Memory modules are one of the core components without which your PC won’t work. We’ve complied collections of the best DDR4 and the best DDR5 memory modules you can buy on the market right now. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to install RAM on the motherboard. This is a beginners guide, so we’ll try to take you through all the important steps along with some crucial points. Let’s get started:
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to install Pop_OS on Raspberry Pi 4

Pop!_OS is now available on the Raspberry Pi 4! This guide will go over how you can set up the OS on your Raspberry Pi 4. To get started, ensure you have a speedy MicroSD Card. Download Pop_OS for Raspberry Pi 4. Head over to the official Pop_OS website and...
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
addictivetips.com

How to install Jellyfin Media Player on Linux

The Jellyfin Media Player is a tool users can install on Linux to view content hosted on their Jellyfin Media Server. This program is supported on Ubuntu, Debian, Arch Linux, OpenSUSE, and Flatpak. Here’s how to get it working on your system. Ubuntu installation instructions. On Ubuntu, users can...
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

How to install / move Steam games on SSD [Explained]

Any games aficionado will have learned to appreciate the importance of owning an SSD storage device by now. If you plan to move your Steam collection to an SSD, do keep this tutorial close. Check out more handy tips and tricks on our Solid-State Drive Guides. Explore our Steam Hub...
VIDEO GAMES
devops.com

Red Hat Adds Service to Customize RHEL Images

Red Hat this week announced a public beta of an Image Builder service that streamlines the process of building customized instances of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) operating system. Scott Herold, director of product management for RHEL at Red Hat, said the Image Builder service enables an IT team...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Set GRUB2 Password in RHEL, CentOS, and Fedora Linux

GRand Unified Bootloader (GRUB) is a default bootloader in all Unix-like operating systems. As promised in our earlier article “How to reset a forgotten root password“, here we are going to review how to protect GRUB with passwords.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Set Up and Configure Primary and Secondary DNS in CentOS/RHEL

This article will help you to set up DNS (Domain Name System) on a Linux/Unix-based system. DNS is mainly used to resolve host-names, which means it can easily bind IP addresses into a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) like www.linuxteck.com or www.google.com to IP addresses like 166.62.27.62 or 172.217.166.110. It is one of the basements of the internet. When you look for a domain name in a browser, it sends a question over the net to take a look at the domain with its corresponding IP address. Once identified, it uses the IP address to retrieve the website’s information. This whole technique takes simply milliseconds. DNS terms are used by many names, like name servers, domain name systems, and nameservers.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Repair File System Errors in Linux Mint

Using Linux Mint makes Linux a user-friendly operating system environment for all the right reasons. Whether you are interested in gaming, multimedia, graphic design, or improving your productivity, Linux Mint is fully equipped with all the apps you might need. It is a user-centered and community-centric Linux distribution.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Use Grammarly in Google Docs

All of us make writing mistakes. The good news is there are tools to help us improve our writing capabilities, including Grammarly. And now, Grammarly integrates seamlessly with Google Docs for stress-free (and error-free) writing. Grammarly: A Brief Introduction. Grammarly is an easy-to-use proofreading and text editing tool perfect for...
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to install CuteFishOS

CutefishOS is a beautiful operating system built on Ubuntu that gives users a practical and straightforward experience. It uses the Cutefish desktop environment. Here’s how you can get the CutefishOS operating system installed onto your computer. Downloading CutefishOS. To download CutefishOS, head over to the official website. Once on...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Debian 11 Is Broken

Debian 11 is switching around device names like /dev/sda and /dev/sdb on each boot, as you can see for yourself. Or if you so wish, have a look at my video. This means that your Debian 11 system will regularly fail to boot.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Free Let’s Encrypt SSL Certificate Alternatives

In this tutorial, we will talk about Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate alternatives. We are going to show you how to install a Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate and its alternatives such as BuyPass and ZeroSSL certificates. The SSL certificate is a digital certificate, that enables the encrypted collection to identify the identity of the website and improves its security.
COMPUTERS

