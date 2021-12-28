ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Emily in Paris’ French Studios Sell to Tarak Ben Ammar, Who Predicts Surge in International Projects

By Elsa Keslassy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Studios de Paris, the vast studio facility where Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris” has been filming on the outskirts of the French capital, has been put to market by its shareholders, including “Valerian” director Luc Besson. After several weighty offers from U.S....

CBS News

France records 100,000 daily COVID-19 infections for first time

France has recorded more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant complicates the French government's efforts to stave off a new lockdown. More than 1 in 100 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Netflix Swoops on ‘Perfect Strangers’ Adaptation as Its First Arab Original Film

Netflix has swooped on the Arabic adaptation of hit Italian concept movie “Perfect Strangers” as its first Arabic original film. The streaming service has also inked a first-look deal with the pic’s lead producer, Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment, involving other possible titles in its pipeline. The hotly anticipated Arabic remake of “Perfect Strangers” features a high-caliber pan-Arabic ensemble cast including Lebanese multi-hyphenate Nadine Labaki and Egyptian star Mona Zaki. It is directed by Lebanese first-timer Wissam Smayra. Pic is co-produced by Front Row’s Yalla Yalla unit with Egypt’s Film Clinic and Lebanon’s Empire Entertainment. The original “Perfect Strangers” was directed by Italy’s Paolo Genovese and...
MOVIES
Luc Besson
Paste Magazine

Emily in Paris Can't Stop Undermining Women

The first season of Emily in Paris arrived when we needed it most. Netflix’s romantic comedy set in the City of Lights offered housebound viewers the chance to escape into a fantasy after months spent indoors away from family and friends. Now the fashionable series from Darren Star has returned for its 10-episode second season just in time to cure us of the winter blues amid another pandemic surge. And yet, for a show that puts multiple talented women at the forefront of its narrative, Emily in Paris can’t seem to stop undermining them.
EMILY, MN
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

‘Emily in Paris’ returns with more fantastical fashion

After “Emily in Paris” arrived on Netflix last fall, the series — about a young American marketing whiz stumbling through life in a new city — was derided for portraying a fantasy version of French culture. Parisians bristled at the show’s inaccuracies and clichés, from people smoking in the office to the number of berets onscreen.
PARIS, PA
Elite Daily

Emily In Paris

Sorry Emily/Gabriel shippers, there’s a new man in Emily’s life. The second season of Emily in Paris introduced Alfie, a smug London banker who charms Emily as she shows him the wonders of Paris. If he looks familiar to you, that’s because Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie on Emily in Paris, has been on similarly fashionable shows like Katy Keene and Scream Queens as well.
TV SERIES
#Sur#French#The Studios De Paris#Valerian#Capital#Tpg Real Estate#Cinecitta#Frontline#Europacorp#Vine Alternative#Euromedia#Eagle Pictures#Mgm#Paramount#Spyglass#Lionsgate
Telegraph

Emily in Paris, series 2 review: now as offensive to the British as it is to the French

As I keep telling my children, homework is important. And so, when asked to review the second series of Emily in Paris (Netflix), I felt duty bound to watch the first series, which I had managed to avoid until now. This review therefore comes to you after I have watched 20 back-to-back episodes of Emily in Paris, and my brain has turned to mush.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Emily in Paris's Season 2 Soundtrack Is Full of French Cool-Girl Vibes

Welcome back to Paris, mes amis! Emily in Paris is back for a second season of laughs, heartbreak, romance, and memorable fashion in the City of Lights — and lucky for us, it has a memorable soundtrack to match. The second season of the Netflix comedy features a soundtrack filled with music in both French and English, capturing the bilingual life that our social media-loving heroine finds herself more and more embedded in. Music plays a big role in season two, especially for one character in particular (don't worry, no spoilers), so it's no surprise that the season's musical picks are total standouts.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Learn French For Free With This Promo Just In Time For Emily In Paris Season 2

Season 2 of Emily in Paris is here! It’s finally time to see where the love triangle between Gabriel and Camille is going and what new clients Emily will be assigned at Savoir. While Emily (played by Lily Collins) had her fair share of drama in Season 1, a lot of it could have been easily solved if she had just learned the French language before traveling overseas. Luckily, if your name is Emily, you don’t need to make the same faux pas she does, thanks to the Duolingo Emily in Paris free month promotion.
TV & VIDEOS
thecurrent-online.com

Emily In Paris: Why Is Season 2 Covid Free?

Season 2 of Emily in Paris has finally debuted, but we already knew that the reality of Emily Cooper would be totally Covid-free. The debut chapter was outlined well before the pandemic broke out and reached Netflix last year, in a period that is still critical, but not really of fire: October.
PARIS, MO
purewow.com

‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two Debuts, But Are We Tired of All This French Dressing?

After charming and incensing viewers internationally with a 2020 season of bumbling through fish-out-of-water scenarios set in the French capital, our titular heroine returns to Netflix with ten new episodes, streaming now. But can Emily hold her viewers' attention, especially now that we've all endured another year of intermittent social distancing and social uprising? And also, the original Emily in Paris, Carrie in New York (created by EiP executive Darren Star), is back on our radar without Star's participation and capturing eyeballs with a full panoply of controversial clickbait plot points and podcasts. How can our naïf Emily possibly keep up?
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Emily In Paris's Camille Razat on potential romance between Emily and Camille

Emily In Paris star Camille Razat responded to fan theories over a potential romance between Emily and Camille, admitting she thinks it's a 'great storyline.'. Ahead of season two dropping on Netflix, Cosmopolitan UK spoke to the French actress, who plays Camille, about the ending of season one. The finale saw Emily (played by Lily Collins) sleeping with best friend Camille's boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), after he and Camille had broken up.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Loves Playing Emily in Paris’ ‘French Bitch’

Spoilers ahead for the season-two finale of Emily in Paris. With no disrespect to Lily Collins’s eyebrows, the most captivating presence in Emily in Paris goes to Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who portrays boss Sylvie with so much fear and respect, you almost want to liquidate your savings account to re-create her haute couture wardrobe. While season one established Sylvie as Savoir’s no-bullshit, cigarette-chic marketing maven, season two ushered in her own French revolution: We learn she left a charmed life full of bikinis — and a husband — in Saint-Tropez to move to Paris and seek professional fulfillment, a decision she replicates in the season finale when she quits Savoir to create her own firm. And, like Ron Swanson, Sylvie executed it while maintaining a post-sex office tradition: morning pastries.
TV SERIES
Advertising Age

Duolingo is giving real-life Emilys in Paris a chance to learn French

Netflix's "Emily in Paris" is back for a second series this week, and guess what, the eponymous heroine's French hasn't improved all that much. Despite her lack of language skills, though, Emily has been a hit, and now language app Duolingo is leaning into the show's popularity. A new campaign via BETC Paris offers anyone by the name of Emily a month's free subscription to its premium membership Duolingo Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

How Emily in Paris Season 2 Will Be Different

Watch: "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2. Grab your pink beret and get ready to pop some Veuve Clicquot!. Emily in Paris season two is coming soon and oui could not be more excited. The ringarde queen herself, played by Lily Collins, returns to our small screens on Dec. 22, but this time with more potential suitors, more Parisian getaways, and less, well, uncomfortable tourist-like encounters.
TV SERIES
KXLY

Emily in Paris provides escapism, says Lily Collins

Lily Collins thinks ‘Emily in Paris’ provided an “escapism” amid the coronavirus crisis. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she thinks season one of the show provided some much-needed relief during the pandemic. Lily said: “Season one allowed us an escapism...
TV SERIES

