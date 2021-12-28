‘Emily in Paris’ French Studios Sell to Tarak Ben Ammar, Who Predicts Surge in International Projects

Spoilers ahead for the season-two finale of Emily in Paris. With no disrespect to Lily Collins’s eyebrows, the most captivating presence in Emily in Paris goes to Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who portrays boss Sylvie with so much fear and respect, you almost want to liquidate your savings account to re-create her haute couture wardrobe. While season one established Sylvie as Savoir’s no-bullshit, cigarette-chic marketing maven, season two ushered in her own French revolution: We learn she left a charmed life full of bikinis — and a husband — in Saint-Tropez to move to Paris and seek professional fulfillment, a decision she replicates in the season finale when she quits Savoir to create her own firm. And, like Ron Swanson, Sylvie executed it while maintaining a post-sex office tradition: morning pastries.

