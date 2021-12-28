The Best K-Pop Songs Of 2021 | Billboard News

Rookie girl group IVE scores their first No. 1 song this week with their debut hit “ELEVEN”! In only the second week on the chart, “ELEVEN” moves up four spots to take over as the last No. 1 song on Soompi’s Music Chart this year. Despite debuting just a few weeks ago, the girl group has already shown impressive power on charts, winning five music shows so far. Congratulations to IVE!

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO