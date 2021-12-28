ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Best K-Pop Songs Of 2021 | Billboard News

By Stefanie Tanaka
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop has risen to new heights in the year 2021!...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: No. 4 — Doja Cat

For this year’s update of our ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, Billboard is counting down our staff picks for the top 10 pop stars of 2021 for the rest of this week. At No. 4, we remember the year in Doja Cat — a captivating pop-rap eccentric who took the final steps towards true superstardom in 2021.
MUSIC
Billboard

Chloe’s ‘Have Mercy’ Hits No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart

Chloe has no mercy for the competition on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as her single, “Have Mercy,” races to No. 1 on the list dated Dec. 18. The song advances 5-1 thanks to a 12% surge in plays in the week ending Dec. 9, according to MRC Data, and becomes the week’s most-played song at U.S. monitored R&B/hip-hop radio stations.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin is selected as the K-POP star with healing vocals

BTS Jimin is an artist whose songs are loved by fans and the public alike. This is thanks to his beautiful and healing vocals, which are also unique. On the 15th of December, Jimin was selected as the K-Pop male star whose healing vocals bring comfort to life. In a poll conducted by Topstarnews and running from 8th to 15th of December, Jimin received a total of 884,000 votes (44%) of all total votes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Songs#Billboard#K Pop#English Language#Blackpink
Connecticut Post

How Two TikTok Stars Turned Their Love of ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

With the pandemic-battered state of Broadway over the past 18 months, only one Rialto cast recording could muster a nomination in the Grammys’ music theater album category. That left room for voters to be more adventurous, opening the door to a nomination for concept albums including “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear that went viral thanks to TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
dotesports.com

K-pop star SUNMI cosplays as Jinx during 2021 KBS Song Festival performance

Whether it was Riot Games’ virtual music group K/DA or popular celebrities showing support for esports teams, the K-pop world and League of Legends universe have crossed paths many times before. But now, another big-name singer in Korea has showed her enthusiasm for the globally acclaimed title. Fans of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NYLON

The Top K-Pop Albums Of 2021

From SHINee’s return to STAYC’s mini album debut, K-pop didn’t stop dreaming of bigger, better, and brighter things in 2021. ‘Tis the most wonderful time of the year. 2021 is blissfully coming to an end, the holidays are right around the corner, young people are swarming Kellogg’s job portals and showing capitalism a big middle finger, and we’re finally going through the best K-pop releases of this year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

BLACKPINK’s Lisa records major achievement for female K-pop soloists

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has become the first female K-pop soloist in history to enter the Billboard Pop Radio Airplay Chart. Listen, we knew Lisa was going to make waves with her debut – after all, like she said, she ‘came to shake up the world’. It appears she took that quite literally, since she’s just hit a milestone for female K-pop soloists.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

TWICE’s “Formula Of Love: O+T=<3" Becomes 1st K-Pop Girl Group Album Of 2021 To Spend 4 Weeks On Billboard 200

A month after its release, TWICE’s latest album is still going strong on the Billboard charts!. On December 14 local time, Billboard revealed that TWICE’s third studio album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” had successfully remained on its famous Top 200 Albums chart at No. 66, marking its fourth consecutive week on Billboard’s main albums chart after debuting at No. 3 last month.
ENTERTAINMENT
kpopstarz.com

IU's Celebrity, BTS' 'Butter, and More: Genie Releases 'Song of the Year' List for 2021

On Dec. 15, Genie Music released its "Song of the Year" list for 2021, and tunes from IU, BTS, aespa and Heize are among the K-pop releases included. The rankings of the 10 songs were determined by analyzing big data according to individual usage patterns. This list shows the songs, albums, artists and genres that were loved by Genie Music users throughout the year.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

'Teen Vogue' lists 21 best K-Pop music videos of the year

ONEWE - "Rain to Be" SHINee's Taemin - "Advice" Hyolyn & Dasom - "Summer or Summer" BLACKPINK's Lisa - "LALISA" NCT Dream - "Hello Future" AKMU - "Hey Kid, Close Your Eyes" SHINee's Key - "Bad Love" Jessi - "Cold-Blooded" Eric Nam - "Any Other Way" MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa -...
MUSIC
Soompi

IVE’s “ELEVEN” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, December Week 3

Rookie girl group IVE scores their first No. 1 song this week with their debut hit “ELEVEN”! In only the second week on the chart, “ELEVEN” moves up four spots to take over as the last No. 1 song on Soompi’s Music Chart this year. Despite debuting just a few weeks ago, the girl group has already shown impressive power on charts, winning five music shows so far. Congratulations to IVE!
MUSIC
allkpop.com

This TXT song was the standout K-pop song of 2021, according to Billboard

Which TXT song was the standout K-pop song of 2021?. According to the critics on Billboard, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's song "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) (feat. Seori)" deserved the title as the #1 K-Pop song of the year. The experts praised the way this song represented Gen Z and told their story through a familiar pop melody, rap performance, and punk.
MUSIC
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite K-Pop Song of 2021? Vote!

As the year winds to a close, it’s a great time to look back on all the incredible music fans were gifted with this year, and the realm of K-pop is no exception. From BTS‘ “Butter”-y domination to long-awaited solo singles from Blackpink‘s Rosé (“On the Ground,” “Gone”) and Lisa (“Lalisa,” “Money”), some of the genre’s biggest stars continued to reach new career highs throughout 2021. Meanwhile, idols like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE and Seventeen celebrated well-earned breakthrough moments on the Billboard charts.
ENTERTAINMENT
kpopstarz.com

BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK and More Named the Best K-Pop Groups

Want to know which K-pop groups you need to be listening to? From BTS to BIGBANG to Girls' Generation and more, keep on reading to see which K-pop groups Seventeen Magazine has selected as the best!. 15. SuperM. SuperM is a supergroup composed of NCT, WayV, EXO, and SHINee members....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy