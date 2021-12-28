ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Car stolen while owner was at work

Police are looking for a black Ford Focus that was stolen from a convenience store earlier this week. Amanda Hubbard, 38, of Salina, reported that her 2010...

Salina Post

Salina man allegedly stole SRHC pickup, later arrested in Concordia

CONCORDIA - A Salina man was arrested in Concordia after he allegedly stole a pickup from the Salina Regional Health Center parking garage early this morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a white 1995 Ford F250 pickup belonging to Salina Regional Health Center, 400 S. Santa Fe Avenue, was stolen from the hospital parking garage. The pickup was valued at $2,000.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Teen girl injured when hit by SUV in SW Salina crosswalk

A a teen girl was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after being struck by an SUV while crossing a street in southwest Salina Tuesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2007 Lincoln MKX driven by Kelsey Reyes, 29, of Salina, was northbound on Marcella Drive and turning left onto W. Schilling Road when the SUV struck a 17-year-old girl who was crossing W. Schilling Road from the north in the crosswalk.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas teen in fatal pedestrian accident turns himself in

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 41-year-old Dennis Leroy McFeeters Jr., 41, of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle Christmas night

SHAWNEE COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for multiple felony charges following a pursuit that began late Christmas night. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near SE 4th Street and SE Golden Avenue in Shawnee County on an orange 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a license plate that did not belong on that vehicle, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina man arrested in connection to residential burglary

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges after he was found hiding in the utility closet of a residence that was supposed to be vacant. Officers responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of S. Eighth Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Neighbors had reported that they had seen a small-statured man enter the residence and that they had seen him coming and going from the residence since Thursday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest Salina man after alleged incident with shotgun

A Salina man was arrested Sunday night on requested charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened a family member with a shotgun. Officers were sent to a residence in the 2400 block of Drake Place at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday for the report of a domestic disturbance, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man dead after struck by several vehicles

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. Preliminary investigation indicates that a man was in the street...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

North Newton police officer dies from COVID complications

HARVEY COUNTY —Brian Rousseau, a patrol officer with the North Newton Police Department, died Tuesday due to health complications from COVID-19, according to a social media report from the city. Rousseau, 46, joined the North Newton Police Department in 2018. “Brian was very dedicated to the profession. He was...
NORTH NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in rollover crash on Christmas Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a Christmas Day fatal accident have identified the victim as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Main and Dewey in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police find vehicle, driver involved in hit-and-run; Salina man still critical

Police believe they have located the person and vehicle that struck a Salina man on Christmas Eve. The Salina Police Department issued the following statement this morning. On December 25, 2021, with the public’s help, the vehicle and driver involved in the hit and run accident were located. The victim remains in critical but stable condition at Via Christi in Wichita.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

DA: Homicide opinion in death of Kan. teen not a legal determination

SEDGWICK COUNTY— An autopsy report says that a Black youth’s death following a physical struggle with staff at a Kansas juvenile center was a homicide. The autopsy report released Monday contradicts an earlier, preliminary finding that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton hadn’t suffered life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, December 28,...
KANSAS STATE
Public Safety
Salina Post

Kan. man injured, jailed after Christmas Eve fishing pole dispute

MANHATTAN—One man was injured during a reported altercation involving fishing poles on Christmas Eve in Manhattan. Just after 10:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Man who escaped Kan. jail sentenced for double murder

COLUMBUS – A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two individuals in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus was sentenced by Senior Judge Robert Fleming in Cherokee County District Court. Hopkins was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 50 years. Hopkins last month pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 29

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Thomas, Robert Nicholas; 43; Pittsburg. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of protection order; Unknown...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
