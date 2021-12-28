ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Morgan County man arrested after trying to run from sheriff’s deputies

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYTNO_0dXZiLul00

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says one man was arrested after deputies chased him on foot.

According to the MCSO, 37-year-old Calvin Muhammad Jr. was taken into custody on Christmas Eve at a home on Halbrooks Road in Hartselle.

UNA officer alleging discrimination files federal lawsuit against the university

The MSCO says deputies attempted to execute several arrest warrants on Muhammad when he tried to escape on foot.

Law enforcement was able to quickly catch Muhammad, who was arrested and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants in addition to attempting to elude charge.

The warrants included three felonies: first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Muhammad was transported to and booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Hartselle, AL
Hartselle, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvin Muhammad#Marijuana#County Jail#Weather#Mcso#Una#Msco#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy