Traffic Accidents

Greene & Phillips: Drinking and driving during the holidays

By Chelsey Sayasane
WALA-TV FOX10
 1 day ago

Drunk driving is a problem year round, but some of the most dangerous days of the year are between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Last year, nearly 900 people were killed in drunk driving crashes during this time. David Greene from our friends at Greene & Phillips is here to talk...

www.fox10tv.com

Odessa American

CATES: Please don’t drive drunk or drugged

Every New Year’s Eve since college, I think about the cost of driving drunk or drugged. My best friend and roommate graduated in early December and a little more than 3 weeks later, on New Year’s Eve, she was killed by a drunk driver. She was only 22. I would love to say she is the only person I have known who died in this senseless way, but she’s not. As awful as that was, she’s not the worst one. My husband’s best friend since elementary school and his wife lost their 8-year-old daughter to a person under the influence as well. The person that killed their child had multiple arrests for driving intoxicated behind the wheel, yet he still had a driver’s license and access to a vehicle. Even after killing that child and other children in the car, that person served a short sentence. Since then, the penalties for drugged or drunk driving have increased, and statistically, the numbers for drunk driving have gone down each year since the early 1980’s, though drugged driving is not decreasing at the same rates. Still, far too many people are killed when people are driving drunk or drugged. For this problem, like so many, the best medicine is not dealing with the aftermath, but preventing the problem to begin with.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Laredo Morning Times

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober during the holiday season

This holiday season, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind Texans to always find a sober ride home, as there are "costly and tragic" consequences of driving while under the influence. Throughout December, TxDOT’s "Drive Sober. No Regrets." campaign will host events across the state featuring video testimonials of...
TRAFFIC
bonnersferryherald.com

Extra Patrols Target Impaired Driving During Holiday Season

BONNERS FERRY — Beginning this weekend, officers from Bonners Ferry Police Department will partner with law enforcement agencies across Idaho to keep families whole this holiday season. Friday, December 17, through New Year’s Day officers from nearly 50 agencies will participate in extra patrols to find and arrest drunk...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
theintelligencer.com

Follow these tips to ensure safe driving during the holiday season

The National Safety Council estimates 798 people may be killed on the roadways during the upcoming holidays; 371 during the Christmas holiday driving period, and an additional 427 during the New Year's holiday driving period. That number would likely be significantly higher if not for seat belts, which are estimated...
CARS
ABC6.com

MADD, RIDOT, to team up to prevent drunk driving during holiday season

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- MADD and RIDOT are working together to prevent drunk driving during this year’s holiday season. MADD sponsored Wednesday’s press conference at the Warwick Mall announcing the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The purpose of the program is to honor victims who...
WARWICK, RI
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Sheriff's Office to Increase Patrols During Holiday Season

SAN ANGELO, TX –– With the holidays just around the corner, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office will be increasing patrols. The Impaired Driver Mobility campaign, which will run through January 1st of next year, will mean an increase in patrols to "detect and deter impaired drivers this holiday season." Driving impaired does not just mean alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana can also impair a driver, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs. With holiday parties and celebrations fast approaching, motorists are reminded to plan ahead, call…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
Traffic Accidents
Saratogian

State Police to crack down on impaired and reckless driving during holiday season

NEW YORK — The New York State Police will participate in a special enforcement initiative to crack down on impaired and reckless driving this holiday season. The enforcement campaign is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative and runs through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways during the campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
peakofohio.com

Troopers Urge Sober Driving During Christmas Holiday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive sober. Troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the roadways in an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes. In 2020, there were 10 fatal crashes that killed 12 people during the four-day holiday period. Of the 10 fatalities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Crookston Daily Times

Ask a Trooper: Don't drink and drive

Eggnog. Mulled wine. Seasonal ​beers and festive cocktails. The holidays can pose tough choices. But there's one choice that's not only easy to make; it will save lives. That's the choice not to drive if you've been drinking. For people who make the wrong choice, though, there are extra...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County DA Warns, ‘Don't Drink and Drive' Around the Holidays

The Tarrant County District Attorney is sending out a warning ahead of the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays to not drink and drive. The DA warned that the county operates under "No Refusal" year-round, meaning drivers pulled over for suspected impaired driving who refuse to take a routine breath test will be subject to a court-ordered blood test.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
rheareview.com

Expect Increased Impaired-Driving Enforcement During Holiday Season

Dayton, TN – Rhea County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 21, 2021, to January 1, 2022, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
RHEA COUNTY, TN

