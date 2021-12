Texas is Netstreit’s largest market, making up over 10% of annual base rent. For investors interested in small cap REITs, Netstreit (NTST) is one of my favorite picks in the Net Lease sector. Based in Dallas, Texas, this small cap REIT has a conservative investment strategy led by experienced management. Focusing primarily on investment grade tenants in defensive real estate sectors, Netstreit is well positioned for ups and downs in the real estate market and the economy. Its recent IPO makes it more difficult to value than a REIT that been on the public markets for years, but I think investors will find that Netstreit is an attractively valued net lease REIT with a market cap below $1B.

