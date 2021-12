Economic development grant program has distributed more than $87,000 in four yearsColumbia River People's Utility District is revamping its economic development grant program. Since the grant program was created in 2018, Columbia River PUD has awarded more than $87,000 to local groups, most in grants of $7,500. The changes to the grant program will expand eligibility to include projects that "enhance livability." "We have not received as many applications as we hoped when we instituted the program, so we are hoping these changes will encourage more organizations to apply," district spokesperson Kyle Boggs explained. Boggs said the grant application was...

21 HOURS AGO