PARK COUNTY, Mont. — Two Minnesota men have died after getting stuck in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park. Park County officials say a group of eight snowmobilers was riding near Scotch Bonnet Mountain north of Cooke City at mid-day Monday. One of the men got stuck on a southeast facing slope and another man was trying to help dig him out when the avalanche happened, burying the two riders.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO