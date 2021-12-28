Michigan Education Trust Launches New Pricing Structure

Heather Deddeh, a science teacher at Clifford Smart Middle School, recently received the Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education Award. As an Excellence in Education Award recipient Deddeh will receive a $1,500 cash prize plus a $500 grant for her classroom, school or school district, and a plaque recognizing her selection as Educator of the Week. Additionally, winners of the Educator of the Week Award will be eligible to be considered for the Michigan Lottery Educator of the Year. The winner of that award will be announced in June.
