The shipment of fresh potatoes from Prince Edward Island to the United States has been suspended after a soil-borne potato fungus was detected on two of the province’s farms in October. The presence of the fungus, known as potato wart, prompted the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to suspend exports to the US in early November to mitigate the spread. On November 21, the Canadian government implemented a formal ban following a warning from the US that they would prohibit potato imports unless Canada did so voluntarily. Currently, fresh potatoes can still move to other Canadian provinces, but the US feels the risk of spread, from infected seed potatoes and soil to American farms, is still too high. Although the Canadian ban may allow for more control over a reversal, officials aren’t confident we’ll see an end to the ban this year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO