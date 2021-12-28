ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

What You Need To Know About High-Yield Savings Accounts

By Ann Brown
tnj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t want to get more bang out of their savings? Some experts say to try a high-yield savings account – but do your research first. A high-yield savings account typically pays 20 to 25 times the national average of a standard savings account. Most often they are through online...

tnj.com

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

How Big Should Your 'Rainy Day' Savings Account Actually Be?

Most people have heard the tried-and-true advice: Always have an emergency fund filled with three to six months' worth of expenses in an account you can access at any time. It's for those “rainy days” when your car breaks down, or your basement floods, or — god forbid — you lose your job unexpectedly.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savings Accounts#Checking Accounts#Bank Accounts#The Bankruptcy Law Center
BoardingArea

How Much Money Did I Make from Bank Account Bonuses in 2021?

Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. Doctor of Credit has a Best Bank Account Bonuses page that he keeps up to date with the best offers each month. In that master post, he links to individual bank account bonuses with helpful information regarding the bonus details, how to avoid monthly fees, when to close the account, how often you can open a new account, and much more. For the last 7 years, I have been opening new checking accounts, savings accounts, brokerage accounts, and cash management accounts for the new member bonuses. Tt the end of each year, I share my results on the blog. Over the last 7 years, I have made $15,850 in bank account bonuses. You will receive 1099-INT tax forms every year, so you have to pay taxes on the bank account bonuses, but sometimes you can fund the opening deposit with a credit card and earn miles, points, or cash back. If you are lucky, you can meet a minimum spending requirement by funding a new checking account or reach a high spending target to earn more rewards. Here are my results from the last 7 years with links to corresponding blog post summaries:
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
GOBankingRates

How To Compound Your Income in 2022

This was the year of the side hustle, and if you want to read about the power of multiple revenue streams, you won't have to look far to find one. But, if working more isn't an option or if a side...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

The 1 Reason CDs Are Useful When Rates Are So Low

You may want to open a CD these days for one key purpose. Certificates of Deposit require you to lock your money away for a preset period of time. Though CD rates are low right now, opening one could work to your benefit. There's a reason it sometimes pays to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

What you should not do while using a credit card

A few years back, applying for a credit card was a lengthy and problematic procedure that might give a headache to the customer. Earlier, having a credit card signifies keeping privileges in your pocket. But gradually, the concept began to change. When it becomes a problem from privilege, we do not wish to know. Nowadays, 2 out of 1 person possess a valid credit card. Also, countless financial companies in the market offer credit cards either at a meager cost or no cost.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

6 financial mistakes to avoid in 2022

We all make financial mistakes but some can be more expensive than others.Research from Hargreaves Lansdown shows that we’re kicking ourselves for failing to save enough for the future.The biggest financial regret, mentioned by one person in six, was not having started saving earlier.Meanwhile, almost one in 10, says their biggest financial mistake was not having started a pension sooner and more than one in 20 regrets not putting more into their pension.Here are six financial mistakes that could cost you dearly and how you can avoid them:1 Passing up free pension cashConsider increasing your pension contributions or you could...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy