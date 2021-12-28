Crocs: Some Thoughts Post The Heydude Deal

Farr, Miller & Washington is a "buy-to-hold" investment manager, which means we make each investment with the intent to hold the position for a period of 3 to 5 years. Nevertheless, in each of the past 14 Decembers I have selected and invested personally in 10 of the stocks we follow with the intention of holding for just one year. These are companies that I find especially attractive in light of their valuations or their potential to benefit from economic developments. I hold an equal dollar amount in each of the positions for the following year, and then I reinvest in the new list.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO