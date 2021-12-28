Crocs: Some Thoughts Post The Heydude Deal

Crocs Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Heydude, a privately-owned casual footwear brand, for $2.5 billion. “With the acquisition of Heydude, we are thrilled to add another high-growth, highly profitable brand to our portfolio,” said Andrew Rees, CEO, Crocs. “We believe Heydude’s casual, comfortable and lightweight products are aligned to long-term consumer trends and are a perfect fit for Crocs. We intend to leverage our global presence, best-in-class marketing and scale infrastructure to build upon Heydude’s strong foundation and create significant shareholder value. We truly admire the business that founder Alessandro Rosano has built and are honored to welcome the Heydude team to Crocs.”
