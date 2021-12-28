ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crocs: Some Thoughts Post The Heydude Deal

By The Value Investor
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Crocs has seen a real boom again in 2020 and 2021. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has been an absolute high-flier, having demonstrated unparalleled share price returns since the pandemic, as all of this faded a bit as a confident management team made a large acquisition just before year's end. Truth be...

investing.com

Analysts Positive on Crocs Following HEYDUDE Deal, Sell-Off

Investing.com — Analysts at Monness Crespi and B.Riley said the current weakness in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX ) shares, as a result of the acquisition of shoe brand HEYDUDE, are a buying opportunity. Crocs announced last week that it will acquire privately owned Heydude for $2.5 billion. The company's...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Crocs Inks $2.5 Billion Deal to Acquire Casual Footwear Brand Hey Dude

Crocs Inc. has entered into a deal to acquire the privately owned footwear brand Hey Dude. The deal is valued at $2.5 billion and expected to close in Q1 of 2022. The deal marks Crocs’ largest acquisition to date. Crocs acquired Jibbitz, the company that makes accessories for the clogs, in 2006. Like Crocs, Hey Dude is a comfort-focused footwear brand that has what Crocs executive see as a strong potential for growth. According to Crocs’ investor presentation regarding the deal, the Hey Dude acquisition will help Crocs diversify its portfolio and build upon Crocs’ already strong digital penetration. It also turns...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Crocs To Acquire Heydude

Crocs Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Heydude, a privately-owned casual footwear brand, for $2.5 billion. “With the acquisition of Heydude, we are thrilled to add another high-growth, highly profitable brand to our portfolio,” said Andrew Rees, CEO, Crocs. “We believe Heydude’s casual, comfortable and lightweight products are aligned to long-term consumer trends and are a perfect fit for Crocs. We intend to leverage our global presence, best-in-class marketing and scale infrastructure to build upon Heydude’s strong foundation and create significant shareholder value. We truly admire the business that founder Alessandro Rosano has built and are honored to welcome the Heydude team to Crocs.”
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Crocs defended at Piper after shares plunge on HEYDUDE deal

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares should be bought after the stock is plunging on its deal to acquire HEYDUDE for $2.5B, says Piper Sandler. Crocs shares plummeted 15%. Piper Sandler reiterated its overweight rating and $215 price target. "CROX has pulled back 16% which we think is an opportune time to...
ECONOMY
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Crocs makes its largest acquisition with $2.5B Heydude purchase

Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has inked a deal to acquire casual footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 billion, the Broomfield clog giant’s largest acquisition to date. The cash and stock deal is expected to close in early 2022, according to a disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Investor's Business Daily

CROX Stock Dives: Crocs to Buy Footwear Maker Heydude For $2.5 Billion

Crocs announced it would buy privately held footwear maker Heydude for $2.5 billion Thursday. CROX stock sold off hard. The deal includes $2.05 billion in cash and $450 million in Crocs shares issued to the founder of Heydude, Alessandro Rosano. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approval.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Crocs Purchases Heydude for $2.5 Billion

Casual footwear maker Crocs Inc. (CROX) - Get Crocs, Inc. Report announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Heydude, a privately owned casual footwear brand, for $2.5 billion. Heydude was founded in Italy in 2008 and says it develops "comfortable, versatile and accessible footwear." "With the...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Toast: Some Thoughts After A Tough Start

Toast has seen its shares drop quite a bit since the IPO in September. Toast (TOST) has been struggling coming out of the IPO gate a few months ago, which does not come as a surprise to me. The company went public late in September, having undergone a successful transition during the pandemic, followed by great operating momentum.
MARKETS
Financial World

Broomfield’s Crocs to purchase footwear brand Heydude in $2.5bn deal; shares dive 11%

Later this week, Crocs Inc., a two-decade old American shoe manufacturer headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, had told in a statement that its management board had agreed to purchase a privately-owned footwear brand Heydude in a $2.5 billion buyout deal, as the shoe maker appeared to be cashing in on a meteoric demand-surge of casual shoes amid pandemic-led restrictions.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Axios

Crocs shares sink after Hey Dude deal announcement

Crocs stockholders aren't fans of the company's agreement to buy casual sandal brand Hey Dude for $2.5 billion, as shares on Thursday fell 11.6%, the most in a single day since April 2020. Inside the deal: Crocs is trying to diversify beyond its trademark rubber clogs, which went from cool...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Crocs Falls on $2.5 Billion Buy of Heydude, Funded by Debt, New Equity

Investing.com – Crocs stock (NASDAQ: CROX ) traded 3% lower in Thursday’s premarket on concerns over how the company will fund its $2.5 billion acquisition of privately-owned Heydude. To fund the $2.05 billion cash part of the deal, the company will take a $2 billion loan and also...
STOCKS
