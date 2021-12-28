ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough County to require masks in county buildings amid omicron spread

By Athina Morris
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the omicron variant spreads across Florida and the United States, Hillsborough County is adjusting its safety protocols for county buildings.

“The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Hillsborough County is on the rise again, and County officials are adjusting guidelines in accordance with their Administrative Directive to reduce transmission risk,” the county said in a press release.

Masks will be required indoors at county buildings, including libraries, recreation centers, and Frederick B. Karl County Center, the county said. Kids under five, as well as children with physical or intellectual disabilities are exempt from the face mask requirement.

The directive says county directors and managers will be in charge of enforcing the rule. Some agencies that have operational or service agreements with the county are allowed to establish their own rules.

The directive says the county will continue following the most current CDC and health department guidelines for indoor and outdoor gatherings and activities.

