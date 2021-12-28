ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Supporters raise £200,000 to buy Britain's remotest pub (now they just need to find some regulars prepared to make the 18-mile hike to get there)

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Campaigners are set to buy Britain's most remote pub - accessible only by an 18-mile hike, boat trip or helicopter - and save it from being turned into housing.

The Old Forge Community Benefit Society (CBS) is ready to purchase its only pub and secure its future for the locals in the area.

The group was launched when the Old Forge, at Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula, was put on the market for offers over £425,000 by its Belgian owner in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAFNx_0dXZdDOE00
The Old Forge Inn at Knoydart on the Highlands' west coast has seen nearby residents scramble to join a community purchase fundraiser to keep mainland Britain's most remote pub thriving. The group was launched when the Old Forge, at Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula, was put on the market for offers over £425,000 by its Belgian owner in January

The pub is a focal point in the 17,500-acre Knoydart Estate which was bought by the community in 1999.

Built in 1880, it is a traditional white-washed, single-story, cottage-style property with a slate roof and features in the Guinness Book of World Records as 'the most remote pub on mainland Britain'.

The pub is accessible only by boat from Mallaig, an 18-mile hike from Glenfinnan or a helicopter.

In January, fears it could be bought and turned into housing sparked an urgent call to save it for residents.

After smashing their fundraising target of £40,000 within hours, the Old Forge CBS now has everything in place for the acquisition and redevelopment of the pub.

Group secretary Stephanie Harris said: 'The building does need quite a lot of work before it can be opened, and the crowdfund campaign was the last piece of the puzzle in our fundraising plan.

'We knew there was going to be a lot of support, but that blew us away, to be honest.

'It means that we can use everything we've raised on top of our original target to do more refurbishment works and make it more comfortable and enjoyable for all locals and visitors.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DahYl_0dXZdDOE00
Pictured: Locals outside The Old Forge, Britain's most remote mainland pub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Li16S_0dXZdDOE00
The pub (above) can be reached only by boat or an 18-mile walk over mountains
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evd85_0dXZdDOE00
The crowdfunding campaign closed on December 18 with 555 people pledging support. A total of £66,446 was raised on top of funds already secured to push the project over the line 

The crowdfunding campaign closed on December 18 with 555 people pledging support. A total of £66,446 was raised on top of funds already secured to push the project over the line.

It came as a further cash boost to the £500,000-grant from the Scottish Land Fund and another £219,000 from the UK Government's Community Ownership Fund.

The majority of the additional money will be used to redevelop the pub after the purchase is complete - including repairs to the toilets and back of the building.

The group intends to engrave the names of all those who have pledged money on a new timber bar-top to be made as part of the upgrades.

Ms Harris added they wanted to make sure people 'get the chance to put their stamp on it' as nothing would have been possible without the support from both within and out with the local community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6MlI_0dXZdDOE00
Pictured: A map showing the location of The Old Forge Inn. Although it has been declared 'the most remote pub on mainland Britain' by the Guinness Book of World Records, it has never lacked popularity among locals and visitors 

The Old Forge CBS is currently in negotiations with the seller - Jean-Pierre Robinet - and hopes the deal can be sealed by the end of the month and that the pub can open as soon as next year.

Built as a blacksmith's forge in 1880, the pub has been the holy grail of the UK outdoors leisure community for decades, with 65 spaces for diners and a cottage attached.

Although it has been declared 'the most remote pub on mainland Britain' by the Guinness Book of World Records, it has never lacked popularity among locals and visitors.

Under community ownership, the Old Forge would be open year-round and employ 15-20 locals in the tourist season. It will also support other businesses by using local produce.

Ms Harris added: 'Now that we are in negotiations with the seller, we are hoping that we'll be able to push it over the line and get this done as soon as possible.

'We would love to have the news by the end of the year that we've got it, and we can start to plan to open it for next season.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Killjoy council bans market trader from selling mug with slogan branding local authority 'idiots' after leader said 'not all staff would get the joke'

A comedy mug that called local councillors 'idiots' was banned after the council leader said that not all staff would 'appreciate the joke'. Anthony Gotts, owner of Handmade in Rossendale, which is based in Lancashire, was ordered to stop selling the item or face losing his Rawtenstall Market stall, the Lancashire Telegraph reports.
ECONOMY
The Independent

New post-Brexit rules set to hit food supply chains in new year – industry body

Food supply disruption is set to hit the UK in the new year as new post-Brexit restrictions come into force, a leading industry body has warned.The British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF) said new border controls on animal and plant products from the EU could see major delays at ports in the New Year.New rules from January 1 state that importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the UK from the EU or other countries.Whilst the new UK rules will be introduced in stages, we are concerned that not enough planning has been done to ensure the new...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Number of English Covid patients ending up in hospital is now SEVEN TIMES lower than during devastating second wave as data shows Omicron now makes up 90% of new cases in EVERY region

Seven times fewer Covid 'cases' are ending up in hospital now compared to England's devastating second wave, official data suggests as proof that Omicron is milder continues to pile up. No10's own advisers feared the ultra-infectious variant could overwhelm the NHS, which prompted calls for Boris Johnson to adopt tougher...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Britain#Regulars#Crowdfunding#Uk#Belgian#Knoydart Estate#Mallaig#The Old Forge Cbs#The Scottish Land Fund
The Guardian

They want to build a theme park here? Swanscombe peninsula, Britain’s newest protected place

As I set out for the Swanscombe peninsula from Greenhithe station, on the south bank of the Thames near Dartford in Kent, on a dull winter day, I tell myself to be realistic. I’m heading for Britain’s newest site of special scientific interest (SSSI) but it’s not going to be a wildflower meadow or an ancient woodland. This is a former industrial site situated on a part of the river long associated with the hidden, the forgotten and the thrown-away.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson faces demands to cut taxes and energy bills to prevent 'cost of living catastrophe' in the spring and help families facing a year of soaring bills, lower spending power and the highest inflation for 30 years

Boris Johnson faced pressure from across the political spectrum today to take action over soaring energy bills, tax rises and inflation to avoid a 'cost of living catastrophe' whacking the Covid-weary British public in 2022. The Prime Minister was urged to act as a think tank warned that next year...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

UK's daily Covid cases hit pandemic high of 183,037 and hospital admissions breach crucial 'lockdown threshold' in London... as Boris breaks cover after 10 days to say 'everybody should enjoy New Year' and notes Omicron is 'obviously milder'

Britain's Covid cases soared to another pandemic high today as hospital admissions in London breached a key threshold that may force No10 into adopting nationwide restrictions. UK Health Security Agency bosses logged 183,037 positive tests, up by almost three-quarters on last week's tally. The count — which eclipses yesterday's previous...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

Shoppers creep back to High Streets and retail parks after Boxing Day sales slump with footfall now just 27% down on pre-pandemic levels after Boris gave green light to New Year's Eve

Shoppers hunting for a post-Christmas bargain are beginning a slow creep back to Britain's high streets, figures have today revealed. After a disappointing Boxing Day sales in terms of footfall - down more than a third on 2019 - figures today show the gap is narrowing on pre-pandemic levels. Footfall...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Well-heeled Sandbanks locals blast 'ridiculous' plans to squeeze two 9ft-wide £1m homes onto 19ft-wide plot meant for a garage that was bought for £600,000

Affluent residents in an upmarket Dorset suburb are divided over plans to squeeze two luxury homes onto a 19ft plot occupied by a 1950s concrete garage. A property developer paid over £600,000 for the derelict garage on the exclusive Sandbanks peninsula of Poole Harbour earlier this year. Now, locals...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

So where HAS Boris Johnson been? PM insists 'I've been in this country' as he makes first post-Christmas public appearance in Milton Keynes amid questions over his silence on Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson insisted today that he had spent Christmas 'in this country' as he made his first public appearance in 10 days. The premier emerged at the Open University's Walton Hall campus in Milton Keynes this morning to give the official green light for New Year's Eve celebrations in England.
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

How 2021 was the year we rediscovered the beauty of the UK

The grass is always greener – and never more so than when it comes to travel. Despite the UK’s abundance of beauty spots, before coronavirus out-manoeuvred our best-laid travel plans we were a nation of international holidaymakers. To the extent that, in 2018, Brits took more flights abroad than any other nationality.But if one positive could be taken from the last 20 months, it is this – for many of us, 2020 and 2021 were years in which we rediscovered the joy of travelling closer to home.Although much was made of the pandemic-induced “staycation boom”, in reality domestic tourism spending...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

From faded seaside spot turned hipsters' paradise to a northern resort now a 'des-res'.... what happened a decade after shopping guru Mary Portas handed £100,000 to 12 towns to 'kick-start a renaissance'?

It was billed as a groundbreaking new scheme aiming to 'kick-start a renaissance' of the Great British high street. Twelve English towns were chosen to buck the spiraling trend of high street decline and pave the way of the future of town centres under the 2011 Portas Review. Led by...
ECONOMY
The Independent

New Year parties given go-ahead in England as UK splits over Omicron controls

New Year’s parties were given the green light in England as ministers announced there will be no new coronavirus restrictions imposed before the end of 2021.In a move welcomed by hospitality bosses, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced there will be no curbs on social mixing beyond the current Plan B measures.But the Cabinet minister, in a move that appeared to be echoed by the Prime Minister left the door open for fresh measures to be potentially introduced in January.Boris Johnson tweeted on Monday there would be “no new restrictions introduced in England before the New Year”.We will continue to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

‘Sturgeon has single-handedly devastated the Scottish hospitality industry and ruined the country’s New Year festivities’: Fury north of the border and in Wales as their fun bans continue while the English are told to party on

Scotland and Wales residents have reacted with fury after Boris Johnson gave England's New Year's Eve celebrations the green light today by opting against bringing in tougher restrictions. The Prime Minister resisted grim Omicron warnings and will instead rely on guidance to limit socialising over the New Year, as opposed...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Britain's holiday home hotspots revealed: Salcombe tops the list for city dwellers' most sought-after second home town followed by Falmouth and North Berwick

Salcombe has topped the list for British city dwellers' most sought-after second home town followed by Falmouth in Cornwall and North Berwick in East Lothian. Second homes and holiday lets in the South West are the most popular, with Salcombe, Falmouth, St Ives, Brixham and Newquay all within the top six in demand, according to a study by Lakeshore Leisure Group.
REAL ESTATE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

After years of homelessness and inhumane temporary housing, my son and I are finally spending our first Christmas in our own home

In some parts of the UK, an estimated 1 in every 22 people are experiencing homelessness - living in temporary accommodation, hostels, or on the streets. Figures published in December 2021 by charity Shelter reveal that 274,000 people in England are currently recorded as homeless. Here, 37-year-old Sireena tells GLAMOUR...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

276K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy