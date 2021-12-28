ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Phillippe's friend Matt Sinn shuts down gay rumors after their cozy Christmas snap: 'He didn't come out'

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Two-time SAG Award winner Ryan Phillippe sparked gay rumors on Saturday after posting a cozy fireside snap with friend Matt Sinn captioned: 'Merry Christmas from our house to yours!'

On Sunday, Sinn took to Instastory to clarify that the 47-year-old father-of-three 'didn't come out' and reposted a snap of their girlfriends Stephanie Lauren and Bailey Dodge.

It's unclear when Ryan (born Matthew) began dating Bailey, who models and reportedly runs the clothing company Tennis Los Angeles.

Two-time SAG Award winner Ryan Phillippe (R) sparked gay rumors on Saturday after posting a cozy fireside snap with friend Matt Sinn (L) captioned: 'Merry Christmas from our house to yours!'

Phillippe also hosted The Massing Group owner Benjamin Jay Massing, his son Deacon Reese, Génesis Arantza, and 4 Strikes manager Brian Washington at his Hollywood Hills home.

At one point, Ryan and his 18-year-old mini-me could be seen dancing together in the living room during the raucous holiday festivities.

Phillippe also fathered 22-year-old daughter Ava Elizabeth from his seven-year marriage to Cruel Intentions leading lady-turned-ex Reese Witherspoon, which ended in 2007.

'FYI': On Sunday, Sinn took to Instastory to clarify that the 47-year-old father-of-three 'didn't come out' and reposted a snap of their girlfriends Stephanie Lauren (L) and Bailey Dodge (R)
'Hollywood Christmas': It's unclear when Ryan (born Matthew) began dating Bailey, who models and reportedly runs the clothing company Tennis Los Angeles
Full house: Phillippe also hosted (from L-R) The Massing Group owner Benjamin Jay Massing, his son Deacon Reese, Génesis Arantza, and 4 Strikes manager Brian Washington at his Hollywood Hills home

The MacGruber funnyman is never pictured with 10-year-old daughter Kailani 'Kai' Merizalde from his five-month fling with Pitch Perfect alum Alexis Knapp back in 2010.

Ryan has kept quiet about his love life following two bad romances in 2017 with ex-flame Elsie Hewitt (who sued him for $1M over alleged abuse) and former fiancée Paulina Slagter (who accused him of harassment).

Last Wednesday, Phillippe - who boasts 1.2M Instagram/Twitter followers - announced via Twitter that he 'wrapped two different movies in the space of four days.'

Inseparable duo: At one point, Ryan and his 18-year-old mini-me could be seen dancing together in the living room during the raucous holiday festivities
Closer to his boy: Phillippe also fathered 22-year-old daughter Ava Elizabeth (L, pictured in 2018) from his seven-year marriage to Cruel Intentions leading lady-turned-ex Reese Witherspoon, which ended in 2007

One of the movies was Nicolas Harvard's feature directorial debut The Locksmith, in which the One Shot action star plays Miller Graham, a thief fresh out of prison trying to mend his broken family.

Blue Crush alum Kate Bosworth portrays Miller's ex-girlfriend and babymama Beth Fisher, who's now a police detective, in the New Mexico-set thriller.

Busy: Last Wednesday, the MacGruber funnyman announced via Twitter that he 'wrapped two different movies in the space of four days'
Action! One of the movies was Nicolas Harvard's feature directorial debut The Locksmith, in which Ryan (pictured November 29) plays Miller Graham, a thief fresh out of prison trying to mend his broken family
'That's a wrap on The Locksmith!' Blue Crush alum Kate Bosworth portrays Miller's ex-girlfriend and babymama Beth Fisher, who's now a police detective, in the New Mexico-set thriller (pictured December 19)

Constance Mack
2d ago

WELL, that IS sort of a "gay" picture...two guys laying next to each other!!! Standing up next to each other MIGHT have been a better choice!! 🤭🤭🤭...JS

Lashawne Dunlap
1d ago

Men can't do nothing and folks will call them gay...just stop it. SMMFH

Daily Mail

