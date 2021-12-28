ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma traffic stop leads to large drug bust

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhyvr_0dXZbsLv00
Tacoma traffic stop leads to large drug bust

TACOMA, Wash. — A traffic stop in Tacoma resulted in an arrest and a seizure of three guns and several drugs, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma police stopped a driver who drove against oncoming traffic near 3600 South M Street around 2:21 p.m. on Monday.

After an arrest warrant was secured, the person was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent and other charges.

Police seized three guns, 88 grams of heroin, 281 grams of oxycodone, 327 grams of methamphetamine and 56 grams of cocaine.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 22

Guest
1d ago

Drugs from Open Southern Border for Homeless Camps, Guns from Burglaries for Street Gangs, and Molycoddled Felons doing the transactions. Ain't Liberalism great!

Reply(6)
11
Sherman
1d ago

Our DA & court system will claim this is entrepreneurship and not illegal drugs. Charges will be nullified to the point the perp(s) will be back on the street soon.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

4 shot in Denver rampage attacked at tattoo shops

DENVER — (AP) — Four of the people shot in a deadly rampage in Denver were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted. Police say Lyndon James McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot Monday in several locations around the metro area, through business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive. Five people were fatally shot in less than an hour and two others were wounded, including a police officer who shot and killed McLeod after being hit.
DENVER, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman faces federal charges for alleged in-flight behavior

A Tennessee woman is facing federal charges after prosecutors say she disrupted a flight in November. Amanda Renee Henry, 43, of Lebanon, Tennessee, was flying Spirit Airlines from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 27, the Department of Justice said in a news release. According to the criminal...
LEBANON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Guns#Heroin#Police
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect in Denver shootings wrote books previewing attacks

DENVER — (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
77K+
Followers
85K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy