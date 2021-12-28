Tacoma traffic stop leads to large drug bust

TACOMA, Wash. — A traffic stop in Tacoma resulted in an arrest and a seizure of three guns and several drugs, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma police stopped a driver who drove against oncoming traffic near 3600 South M Street around 2:21 p.m. on Monday.

After an arrest warrant was secured, the person was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent and other charges.

Police seized three guns, 88 grams of heroin, 281 grams of oxycodone, 327 grams of methamphetamine and 56 grams of cocaine.

