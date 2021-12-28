ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa DNR begins seasonal hiring ahead of summer

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

(KCAU) — Even though it is the middle of winter, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking forward to the summer.

According to the website, the DNR Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau has openings for recreational aides and seasonal patrol officers for the summer 2022 season.

First Day Hikes planned to welcome New Year

Jobs Currently Open:

Seasonal Park Patrol Officer – responsible for checking compliance with park regulations, providing public assistance, and responding to emergencies.

Seasonal Park Employee – responsible for facility and grounds maintenance, natural resource management, and visitor engagement.

People who are interested can apply on the Iowa DNR website to see a list of available positions as well as details for specific job duties and requirements.

The closing date for applications will be on April 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Interested in volunteering instead? Click here to see available volunteer opportunities including campground host and special events.

