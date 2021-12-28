ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Drum Your Way To Fitness At Twin Falls Exercise Studio

By Courtney
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

So many people use the "I'm getting fit this year" as their New Year Resolution. If you are searching for a fun way to get in shape, this just might be the best option for you. To me, if I can have fun while working out it goes a lot...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilding Legend Lee Priest Shares Full-Body Workout Using An EZ Bar And Weight Plates

Bodybuilding legend Lee Andrew McCutcheon AKA Lee Priest recently collaborated with Sam’s Fitness – Gym Equipment YouTube channel to demonstrate how an EZ bar and weight plates can be used for a full-body workout. Throughout the video, Lee Priest gave some valuable insights into how the surroundings can be used to get a workout rather than relying on equipment alone.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
boxrox.com

Awesome Toes to Bar Abs Workouts for A Better Body

These toes to bar abs workouts will help you to progress and improve your core strength. If you find toes to bar difficult, we have also included a 5 step progression for you to follow that will help you RX them in no time at all! Have fun!. Toes to...
WORKOUTS
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Exercises for Strengthening Every Muscle in Your Arms

If you’re aiming to boost your upper-body strength, don’t neglect your arms! Strengthening the arm muscles can go a long way when it comes to making it easier to tote around luggage, throw a football, or swing a tennis racket, as well as promoting long-term bone health. Read...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
95.7 KEZJ

4 Places Twin Falls Needs To Have Fun

Twin Falls needs more to do for children and adults. It is a complaint I have heard over the last couple of weeks and months and I couldn't agree more. Blast Masters, an indoor nerf gun arena, closed this last week and it had me wondering, if they couldn't make it, then what is something that Twin Falls needs, that could survive in this town?
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drumming#Cardio Workout#Refit#Facebook
NBC News

18 fitness gifts for the fitness fanatic in your life

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Whether they recently started working out at home...
WORKOUTS
gamesradar.com

How to fit in exercise during the Christmas season with Ring Fit Adventure

Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can be hard to keep up your exercise routine going as you get together with family and friends to celebrate the end of one year and the start of a new year. Fortunately, that doesn’t need to be the case anymore, as you could have your own little helper in the form of Ring Fit Adventure.
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

5 Exercises To Bolster Your Running Form

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Since the barefoot running boom of the early aughts, there has been much deliberation over gait and running form. From stride length to foot...
WORKOUTS
healthcanal.com

Doing These 5 Exercises To Beat Sleepiness At Your Desk

Desk exercise is one popular craze taking the professional world by storm. Big brands like Peloton specialize in making fitness convenient and manageable for anybody, on any schedule. These products go far beyond the all-but-forgotten abdominal roller lying idle in your home office; it’s a technology that puts the capabilities...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
metroparent.com

7 Tips to Help Moms Create Good Workout Routines at Home

Many moms have a hard time making it to the gym and, even when they do, they have to fight long waits for equipment and crowded fitness classrooms. It’s enough to inspire you to figure out good workout routines at home — but sometimes, that can feel just as daunting!
WORKOUTS
BGR.com

NordicTrack VAULT review: Best mirror gym for 2022

Mirror gyms have become so popular in the past few years and it’s so easy to see why. So many people have decided to cut back on the gym and work out at home. I’ve tried several different mirror gym solutions over the past 12 months, but there’s one that is a clear winner to me. It’s called the NordicTrack VAULT, and it features a brilliant design that’s so much better than any rivail mirror gym I’ve tried.
WORKOUTS
mediafeed.org

This is the right way to engage your core while exercising

You’ve probably heard about the importance of having good core muscle strength. A strong core can improve posture, prevent back pain, and help you feel more capable and confident in your body. But did you know that having a strong core by itself is not enough? In fact, what’s...
WORKOUTS
Seattle Times

Apps that exercise your brain and keep you sharp

Keeping your brain sharp is just as critical as staying physically fit — especially as you age. Doing puzzles, brainteasers, card games, dancing and learning new skills are all ways you can flex and strengthen your brain muscles. If you have a smartphone, tablet or computer, you can use...
CELL PHONES
POPSUGAR

Compound Exercises Are Key For Fat Burn — Here Are 19 to Try Right Now

There's no one exercise that will help you burn fat and build muscle, but compound exercises are about as close as you can get, according to experts. Compound exercises are moves that work multiple large muscle groups. You can do compound exercises that target muscles all over your body — compound exercises for legs, back, arms, you name it — but the one thing they have in common is they'll hit different muscle groups at the same time, giving you more bang for your buck. If you're one of those people always pressed for time during your workouts, compound exercises are the moves for you — they'll save you time while helping you hit lots of different muscles.
WEIGHT LOSS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Celebrate The Beginning Of Winter With A Winter Party In Twin Falls

It is officially Christmas week. Kids are out of school, wrapping presents needs to be done, cookies need to be baked and Christmas lights need to be looked at. There is much to do and of course family and friends in town to entertain. If you are looking for a way to get the kids and family out of the house, enjoy the holiday festivities and also not spend any money, then there is a perfect event taking place in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Insider

The difference between isometric, isotonic, and isokinetic exercises

Isometric, isotonic, and isokinetic exercises refer to the different techniques for activating and strengthening muscles. Isometric exercises, like planks, involve activating muscles with no movement. Isotonic exercises, like squats, involve activating muscles while moving the joints and applying a constant amount of weight. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more...
WORKOUTS
DogTime

10 Ways Your Dog Can Help You Stay Fit & Lose Weight In Winter

Just because you're stuck indoors doesn't mean you have to pack on pounds as you and your dog hibernate for the season. You can still stay fit, lose weight, and stick to your New Year's resolution with these ten workouts that will let your pup help you get in shape while you're inside where it's warm. The post 10 Ways Your Dog Can Help You Stay Fit & Lose Weight In Winter appeared first on DogTime.
WEIGHT LOSS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy