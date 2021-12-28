ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How I escaped a Chinese internment camp

By Fahmida Azim,Anthony Del Col,Josh Adams
Zumrat Dawut is a mother of three from Ürümqi, the capital of the Xinjiang autonomous region in China. She described how the area turned into a police state, with Chinese authorities actively monitoring Uyghurs and taking anti-Muslim actions.

This culminated in 2018, when she was arrested and sent to a detention facility for Uyghur women where she said she endured brutal living conditions and beatings.

That was just the beginning of the troubles for Dawut, who with her husband would soon hatch a plan to escape the country.

This comic, featuring art by Fahmida Azim, tells Zumrat's story as told to Insider through a series of interviews as well as testimony given to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6PTJ_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxjEi_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7vJe_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hpcf_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G55tQ_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4182fY_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcgrR_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313IUA_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32q5Pa_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaiFP_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0E22_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6TJL_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbkBs_0dXZbI1700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYhsV_0dXZbI1700

