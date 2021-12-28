Greta Thunberg slams Biden over US expanding fossil fuel infrastructure

T he group of people who disapprove of President Joe Biden's performance is growing, with Greta Thunberg joining the naysayers Monday.

Thunberg found it "strange" for people to think of Biden as a leader in the climate change movement. She disapproved of actions made by his administration, including the United States's expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure, according to an interview with the Washington Post .



"The U.S. is actually expanding fossil fuel infrastructure," Thunberg told the outlet. "Why is the U.S. doing that? It should not fall on us activists and teenagers who just want to go to school to raise this awareness and to inform people that we are actually facing an emergency."

DEMOCRATS USE COVID-19 AND CLIMATE AS OPPORTUNITIES FOR ALARMISM AND INACTION

Thunberg said she wants politicians to "actually understand what is the emergency" and how "it’s all about the narrative." She told the outlet that leaders need to determine what the world is trying to solve and be willing to determine what is an emergency .

Thunberg also said the world needs to change its societies to combat the changing climate. She discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and how quickly it changed social norms and how world leaders need to learn from It.

"If I would have gone up to someone and shaken hands with them during the worst part of the pandemic, that would have been totally unacceptable," she told the outlet. "But just before the pandemic, everyone did that. It changed, basically overnight, people’s mindsets. And that just shows the possibilities."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Last month, Thunberg gave the United Nations Climate Change Conference, attended by Biden and other world leaders and held in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, a failing grade . During a rally held simultaneously with the conference, she sang in a chant with other protesters that world leaders can "shove your climate crisis up your arse!"

Washington Examiner Videos