Theater & Dance

'Ain't Too Proud' to close on Broadway in January

By Annie Martin
 1 day ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Tony Award-winning musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations will close on Broadway in January.

Producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce said in a press release Tuesday that the musical will end its Broadway run Jan. 16, 2022 at Imperial Theatre in New York.

Ain't Too Proud is a jukebox musical featuring music and lyrics by the Temptations and a book by Dominique Morisseau. The show explores the career of the Temptations, a vocal group who signed with Motown Records in the 1960s.

"This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including 'My Girl,' 'Just My Imagination,' 'Get Ready,' 'Papa Was a Rolling Stone,' and so many more," an official description reads.

Des McAnuff serves as director, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel and Jelani Remy star.

Ain't Too Proud opened on Broadway in March 2019 and will resume performances Tuesday at Imperial Theatre. The show has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards and won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography.

In addition to the Broadway shows, the Ain't Too Proud national tour is underway.

