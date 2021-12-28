ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID cases in NC Ferry staff cancels routes, impacts departure times

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cm5Jc_0dXZZbaY00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This week saw thousands of flights canceled because of COVID-19 infections or exposures. Now, North Carolina ferry routes have been impacted for the same reason.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said two ferry route schedules have been affected after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

PREVIOUS: Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry service reduced due to staff COVID-19 cases, NCDOT says

Four employees at Hatteras have tested positive with three more people under quarantine due to exposure. One employee with the Currituck-Knotts Island route is under quarantine after exposure.

In a statement, Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas said, “This latest wave of the pandemic has affected travel services nationwide, and unfortunately, we’re no exception. We apologize for any inconvenience to our passengers, but health and safety have to come first.”

The Currituck-Knotts Island route is closed but will reopen as soon as a full crew can staff the route.

Few departures will happen on the Hatteras-Ocracoke route. The following schedule is in place until Jan. 3:

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7;30 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The NCDOT said ferry passengers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during shorter crossings. Face coverings are required when inside lounges and terminals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 6

Haley Tyson
1d ago

These cases have nothing to do with Christmas or travel. It’s all the vaccinated people that are spreading this virus. Every time cases go down and there is a lull, a new variant miraculously appears scaring people into vaccinating or a booster shot miraculously appears. Then cases go right back up. The variants now are so weak they do nothing.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CBS 17

How to get an at-home COVID test sent to you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With long, treacherous lines waiting for people wanting to get a COVID-19 test, many are looking for alternatives. North Carolina’s at-home testing program may be an option. In partnership with LabCorp, testing kits are shipped overnight through FedEx. Kits include instructions to collect your sample. The kits also include instructions to […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid#Nc Ferry#Hatteras Ocracoke#Ncdot#Ferry Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 17

One of the busiest travel days of the year at Raleigh-Durham airport

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday marks one of the busiest travel days of the year.  Raleigh-Durham International Airport is taking steps to ensure smooth travel this holiday season. Just a few days ahead of Christmas, the airport was hustling and bustling with people. RDU says they expect 37,000 people to travel through the airport on […]
MORRISVILLE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

3K+
Followers
672
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy