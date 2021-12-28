ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alice Cooper ‘Put Money Aside’ to Take Care of His Crew During the Pandemic

By Philip Trapp
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Alice Cooper set money aside for his crew at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. And he recently explained it as a decision all responsible bands should have made. After all, Cooper's often known to lend a helping hand, as underscored in a photo of the 73-year-old singer feeding children at...

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

This Christmas, be like Alice Cooper

You don't need to look like a "good" person to be a Mr. Nice Guy. A viral photo being shared on social media on Monday shows the "Godfather of Shock Rock," Alice Cooper, humbly serving food to the needy. It appears to be an old photo; it also went viral...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
wcsx.com

Alice Cooper Trends on Twitter for Being Mr. Nice Guy

Alice Cooper is on the receiving end of a lot of love on Twitter today (December 20) after a photo of him went viral. The photo below shows the Godfather of Shock Rock volunteering at a shelter and serving food. Plenty of Twitter users replied and shared the photo en...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Pandemic#Detroit Stories
mxdwn.com

Alice Cooper at the Greek Theatre on April 24th

The legendary Alice Cooper is set to perform at the Greek Theatre on April 24, 2022, alongside Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley. In celebration of Cooper’s latest release Detroit Stories, Frehley will be heading back to the stage in 2022 with Alice Cooper for the Detroit Muscle Tour which includes only a single stop in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy