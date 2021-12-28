ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jackson County Health Department closes COVID-19 testing walk-ins

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOPKm_0dXZYijQ00

KANSAS CITY Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department announced it is canceling walk-in COVID-19 testing availability for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Those who already have appointments will get tested.

The state is providing free walk-in testing Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Heavy Construction Laborers, Local #663, located at 7820 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132.

The department will continue to host testing clinics at the Douglas Municipal Facility at 616 NE Douglas Street, Lee’s Summit, MO after the turn of the year next week, with hours on Monday, January 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

You can find more information about the testing clinics at this link .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Health
Jackson County, MO
Health
Kansas City, MO
Health
Jackson County, MO
Sports
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Covid 19 Testing#Mo#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy