Is Surprise Move, Court Vacates Michelle Lodzinski's Conviction

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey state supreme court has vacated the...

Mother's murder conviction thrown out in New Jersey Supreme Court

A divided New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the 2016 conviction of Michelle Lodzinski, a former single mother from South Amboy who was accused of killing her 5-year-old son in 1991 and claiming he disappeared at a carnival. Lodzinski, 54, is serving a 30-year prison sentence. A judge...
New Jersey Supreme Court overturns conviction in 1991 death

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a woman accused in the death of her 5-year-old son some 30 years ago. Michelle Lodzinski, 54, had been serving a 30-year sentence without an opportunity for parole when she was convicted in a cold case trial in 2016 for the 1991 death of Timothy Wiltsey.
Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
Will Michelle Lodzinski go free? N.J. Supreme Court to rule Tuesday on long-running appeal in 5-year-old’s death.

Michelle Lodzinski’s day of reckoning is at hand — again. The N.J. Supreme Court is set to rule Tuesday morning for the second time on whether to affirm or throw out her conviction, in a high-profile case that saw the former South Amboy single mother charged with murder more than two decades after the reported disappearance of her 5-year-old son in 1991.
Fatim Hemraj

25 years ago, a pregnant 12-year-old disappeared two weeks before her due date. What happened to Celina Mays?

An age-progression photo of Celina Mays at 33National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Celina Janette Mays lived with her parents, stepsister and aunt in Willingboro, New Jersey. Her biological mother, Lynn Vitale passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1994. After Lynn’s death, Celina's father C.J. Mays took Celina and moved from Florida to New Jersey and found work as a bookkeeper at the Gospel of Christ Ministry where his sister, Cerita was the pastor.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
