Today is a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential of strong and severe storms. Here is an update on what is going on. While you were asleep, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the threat for severe weather to an Enhanced Risk (Threat 3 of 5), and have now expanded it this morning to include all of North Alabama/Middle Tennessee. We have already seen showers and storms this morning, but a brief break later in the morning will allow for more energy and instability to build across the Valley. Morning temperatures will likely reach the upper 60s and low 70s, which would in fact break our daily high temperature record of 70° in Huntsville. That amount of warmth should provide plenty of energy for storms as they move in.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO