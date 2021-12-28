ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Shanahan Weighs in on John Lynch's Twitter Gaffe

By Andrew Gastelum
 1 day ago

The 49ers general manager said he accidentally liked a tweet ridiculing Jimmy Garoppolo.

After 49ers general manager John Lynch liked a tweet that ridiculed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last week, coach Kyle Shanahan said he knew Lynch must've done so accidentally.

Following the Niners' 20–17 loss to the Titans on Dec. 23, a tweet that said "Leave Jimmy in Nashville" went viral after Lynch liked it on Twitter. But Shanahan said he didn't buy it from the start.

“I think everyone in this building knows John pretty well,” Shanahan told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday. “And as soon as you read a tweet like that, I don’t think one person who knows John thinks that he did that. They’re wondering how he messed that up.

“That’s why I don’t have things like that. I would probably do the same on accident.”

Not long after the story broke, Lynch said that he didn't mean to like the tweet.

“Apparently - while in Christmas Eve Mass w[ith] my Family - I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet,” Lynch tweeted . “Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

Garoppolo threw for 322 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Titans. But the quarterback reportedly suffered a thumb injury in the loss. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the injury was a ligament tear and fracture.

