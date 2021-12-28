10@10: Rest good for Hawkeyes

Sam LaPorta on the defensive test Kentucky presents, what Tory Taylor looks forward to the most at the Citrus Bowl and the growth of Iowa freshman quarterback Joe Labas all have a spot in today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

1. Iowa spent some time in full pads last week in Iowa City after being given some time to let bodies heal up following the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Hawkeyes’ leading receiver, tight end Sam LaPorta, called it a good opportunity rest up and get ready to face Kentucky in Saturday’s noon Citrus Bowl match-up in Orlando.

He said the Wildcats do a solid job defensively getting to the ball. “A bunch of good athletes, I guess you could say SEC football,’’ LaPorta said.

“There are a lot of guys you have to account for, but that’s the same in the Big Ten. There are a lot of guys you have to account for. Every play I’ve seen so far, everybody’s in the frame. All 11 guys are going to be there. Everybody is going to have to finish extremely well.’’

2. There will be some fun along the way, but for players on the depth chart the Citrus Bowl is initially a business trip.

“I think when you go down there, there is some challenges to it especially for the older guys who play. The younger guys who might not get so many snaps, they can do a few more things,’’ Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said. “We know that. It’s a focal point and something that is important to us, to be ready to go.’’

Linderbaum expects to have an opportunity to enjoy the Orlando area once the game is over.

“I’m staying down there for a few more days to have some fun,’’ he said.

3. Hawkeye strong safety Kaevon Merriweather said practice has shown that running backs Ivory Kelly-Martin, Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams are ready to compete.

With Tyler Goodson opting out of Saturday’s noon match-up with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, each are expected to have expanded roles.

“I think they’re doing a wonderful job,’’ Merriweather said.

“They all have skill and assets they can use. Gavin is a downhill guy, a powerful guy who can also put a move on you. Ivory is an experienced guy, a leader. He’s been here and knows the offense well. Leshon, he’s a powerful runner, can hit the hole, but also shifty as well. All three guys will be well prepared for the game.’’

4. Iowa cornerback Riley Moss will finalize his future plans following Saturday’s Citrus Bowl.

He said he never considered opting out of the game.

“I felt like it was another chance for me to get some things on tape and show what I can do,’’ Moss said. “I’m excited to get down there and get to practice and get ready for a tough opponent.’’

The Big Ten defensive back of the year has four of the 24 interceptions collected by a collection of 11 Hawkeye players.

5. Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor said an opportunity to compete in a bowl is something he looks forward to for all sorts of reasons.

That starts with the 80-degree temperatures that are expected throughout the week Iowa will be in Orlando. “It reminds me a little bit of home,’’ the sophomore from Australia said.

“That, and the chance to compete against a good SEC team. That will bring a lot of challenges, a lot like every team we play. We’re all really looking forward to it.’’

6. The chance to play close to his parents’ home near Orlando this week has Iowa senior Ivory Kelly-Martin excited about playing in the Citrus Bowl.

“Coming home, 15 minutes away from, that means a lot,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “I’m excited about that. Looking forward to playing our hearts out and seeing what we can do.’’

7. All three scholarship quarterbacks on the Iowa roster have been getting a decent number of snaps in workouts leading up to the Citrus Bowl.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla have both competed well in workouts so far and true freshman Joe Labas has impressed tight end Sam LaPorta with his recent efforts.

“Joe Labas has made a lot of strides these last couple weeks. Everybody is working well together,’’ LaPorta said. “We’re going to put the best guy out there and all three of them are a good fit for the system.’’

8. Iowa has won its last three bowl games, matching the longest streak in school history.

Victories in the Pinstripe, Outback and Holiday bowls at the end of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons have given coach Kirk Ferentz a 9-8 record in bowl games.

He is one win away from tying Joe Paterno for the most bowl wins for coaches leading Big Ten teams.

Ferentz’s current nine victories ties Barry Alvarez for second in Big Ten history.

9. With memories of last year’s match-up with Missouri in the Music City Bowl being canceled and bowls this year already being impacted, Iowa players remain on guard as COVID-19 continues to be an issue.

“COVID is still around so we have to be smart. We have to continue to be smart. Not many guys have been impacted. We’ve done a good job with that and we need to continue through the end of the season,’’ Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said. “We just have to be smart about it.’’

10. Kentucky’s defensive line has benefitted from the shift of Josh Paschal from outside linebacker to defensive end over the past two years.

Paschal earned first team all-SEC honors after leading the Wildcats with 15.5 tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hurries.

The senior currently has 37 tackles for a loss and 13.5 sacks during his career.

He’s helped Kentucky limit opponents to an average of 117.2 rushing yards per game, a number that ranks 17th nationally.