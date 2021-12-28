Minnesota appeals court upholds review right for state's mine-siting rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court says it will review a ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that provided environmental protections for Renville County’s last free-flowing stream. The October appeals court decision called for an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch...
ELY, Minn. (AP) -- A Minnesota appellate court has affirmed that a wilderness advocacy group has standing to challenge state rules on copper mine sites. The Minnesota Appeals Court's ruling Monday means that Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness' lawsuit can continue. The group filed the action in June 2020 arguing the 29-year-old siting rules should prohibit copper mining along waters that flow directly into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
A stalk of developing wild rice stands in Big Rice Lake, a 3,000 acre lake south of Remer, Minn. In August, a lawsuit filed in White Earth Tribal Court attempted to stop the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources from issuing a permit to Enbridge Energy to pump water from trenches dug to lay the pipe for the Line 3 oil pipeline.
A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld the denial of a permit for a frac sand operation in Monroe County. Georgia-based Meteor Timber wants to build the processing and rail loading facility on a property that includes a rare forested wetland. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a permit to...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose.
Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners.
The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker.
“I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.”
Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
From Justice Christine Donohue's majority opinion (joined by Chief Justice Max Baer and Justices Thomas Saylor and David Wecht) in In the Interest of Y.W.-B., decided last week by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court:. A report from an unidentified source provided the sole basis for an allegation that Mother (J.B.) was...
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's COVID-19 related deaths have surpassed two-thousand. Health officials announced 420 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with two additional deaths. Active cases crept up slightly to nearly two-thousand. Nearly 172-thousand North Dakotans have tested positive for the virus.
(East Grand Forks, MN) -- The East Grand Forks City Council is set to finalize plans for a new citywide sales tax. A vote is scheduled next week, which is the first of three steps that must be taken before the tax can go into effect. The council will choose between whether to enact a one-percent tax that would last either 20 or 30 years, or a one-point-two-five-percent sales tax that would last either 20 or 30 years.
From floods to deep freezes, from wildfires to torrential rain, here were the biggest climate disasters in North America this year, as the impacts of the climate crisis were felt more acutely by residents across the continent.JanuaryCalifornia saw severe flooding in late January which led to mudslides in areas where record-breaking wildfires had ripped through months earlier.In northern San Luis Obispo County, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, 14 inches of rain fell in a 48-hour period. East of LA, 8,000 people were evacuated from their homes in the foothills below the burn scar of September’s 20,000-acre El Dorado...
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to rule on whether the Department of Homeland Security must maintain a Trump-era policy known as "Remain in Mexico," which President Joe Biden is trying to eliminate. The administration asked the justices in a court filing to decide whether Homeland Security...
Despite the encouraging progress, the deal fails to address a “crucial” challenge that thousands of garment workers face on a regular basis.
A three-judge panel unanimously dismissed a challenge to the North Carolina “Right to Farm” Act. According to National Hog Farmer, the challenge was brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network, and Waterkeeper Alliance in 2019. The ruling was similar to a decision made earlier this year by a special panel of three Superior Court Judges.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Shawna Bethell is a freelance essayist/journalist covering the people and places of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. Amid the chaos of 2020, I reached a point when […]
ATLANTA — The state will challenge the federal government’s recent decision to reject major elements of Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to slightly expand Medicaid in Georgia. The future of the Republican governor’s health care plan has been uncertain since earlier this year when the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services raised concerns about a work requirement for low-income Georgians to gain and keep coverage. The proposal was initially approved by the Trump administration last October.
Throughout the United States (and the world), the law views animals as property and therefore under-protects them. And while many animal-rights proponents disagree about the best way to advance animal interests, almost all believe in protecting activists and their free speech. Activists hope that, by exposing the truth behind animal exploitation and allowing the public to see the cruelty first-hand, they will be able to change the public’s opinions—and the law will follow.
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's COVID-19 cases have topped one million. Health officials reported Monday that there were over 41-hundred new cases reported as of Thursday morning, along with 53 additional deaths. In all, over 10,300 Minnesotans have died from the virus since the pandemic began. More than three-point-seven million...
(Bismarck, ND) -- Federal COVID relief aid is set to be used to establish more addiction treatment programs in North Dakota. The legislature approved at total of three million dollars in Rescue Plan money to be used along with two-million previously approved to establish residential treatment programs. The new facilities will be in underserved areas of the state, such as Dickinson.
