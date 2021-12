Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested he could retire after the 2022 season. Per Rodgers, everything is on the table. The likelihood of Rodgers retiring with a few years remaining on his contract and money left on the table seems…low, to say the least. No. 12 just set the Packers record for most franchise touchdown passes. Despite coming in after Brett Favre to some less-than-ideal tutorship, Rodgers has succeeded his predecessor in many categories.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO