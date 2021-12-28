ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 panel reaches deal with Biden White House to defer certain document requests

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Turv3_0dXZWE5e00

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will defer its requests for certain Trump-era documents after the Biden White House argued in favor of shielding them.

While the Biden White House has mostly rejected executive privilege requests and turned Trump-era documents over to the panel, the White House counsel's office argued in a letter dated Dec. 16 that certain documents do not apply to the investigation and should remain protected.

President Biden recognizes that Congress has a compelling need, in service of its legislative functions, to understand the circumstances that led to the insurrection that took place on January 6, and the extraordinary events surrounding it, in order to ensure nothing similar ever happens again," White House deputy counsel Jonathan Su wrote in the four-page letter.

“The documents for which the Select Committee has agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to bear on the White House’s preparations for or response to the events of January 6, or on efforts to overturn the election or otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power,” Su added, arguing that shielding those documents should not impede the committee's investigation.

Many of the documents the committee will defer its request on either don't pertain to the insurrection or involve deliberations by the National Security Council. If the latter were released to the committee, it could set a precedent for future administrations that could compromise presidential decisionmaking, the counsel's office argued.

The special committee established to look into the insurrection at the Capitol has requested thousands of documents from the Trump White House related to the events of Jan. 6. The former president has refused to cooperate, citing executive privilege claims that his team argues should block the release of those documents.

Former President Trump last week asked the Supreme Court to block the National Archives from turning over records from his White House to the House Jan. 6 select committee after a series of defeats in the lower courts.

The Jan. 6 committee has since requested that the Supreme Court issue a decision on the matter by mid-January as the panel seeks to expedite its work.

Comments / 175

Oscar Jones
21h ago

Every member of the Jan 6th committee were hand selected for their very obvious hatred of President Trump and their loyalty to Nancy Pelosi. Every comment and action that they have made has shown they are willing to do anything to harm President Trump and the Republician Party. Every American is entitled to a fair unbiased investigation of any situation that may result in charges of wrong doing. How in the world can this extremely biased committee ever come to a fair conclusion? Biden has extreme prejudice towards President Trump and has a very shady reputation himself and is very willing to aid in any harm to President Trump. How can we as a people of a country of guranteed constitutional rights allow this charade to go on?

Reply(16)
86
Jim
1d ago

Yes, the Democrats have agreed to defer, because the documents very likely include some Democrat shenanigans that occurred.

Reply(21)
135
End of Time
22h ago

absolutely the democraps can't let everyone see they set the whole thing up, even paid AOC extra to pretend her life was in jeopardy,hahahaha even though no one was in the building she was in....what a moron

Reply(2)
53
Related
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

White House clears press from Biden conference

President Biden’s administration continued to show its difficult relationship with the press on Monday. Biden took calls from governors to discuss ongoing efforts to combat rising COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant. After speaking with the governors, Biden addressed White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients as to whether the governors had questions.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

House GOP ready to end real investigations, start political probes

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made an infamous mistake in September 2015: The California Republican effectively admitted that the Republicans' Benghazi investigation was a political scheme to undermine Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. It was a striking reminder that GOP leaders were comfortable using congressional probes for electoral purposes. Six years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#White House Counsel#Trump White House#Biden White House#The Select Committee#The White House#The Supreme Court#The National Archives F
AOL Corp

Biden to speak on Jan. 6 anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will make a public statement on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump, the White House said on Wednesday. "I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Psaki doesn't deny White House COVID-19 outbreak

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday did not deny that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, saying breakthrough cases are to be expected even though Biden's staff is "99%" vaccinated. During her daily press briefing, Psaki was asked whether there is currently a coronavirus outbreak...
POTUS
The Independent

Scott Perry: Republican House member says no to Jan 6 Committee request for testimony and documents

Republican Rep Scott Perry of Pennsylvania has said he will refuse to provide testimony and documents to the select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.The House select committee on Monday requested that Mr Perry provide documents relating to a scheme to use the Department of Justice to install former president Donald Trump in for a second term. But Mr Perry, who is the incoming chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, rejected the request on Tuesday.(1/2) I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Was the White House warned about pushing people to the Capitol on Jan. 6?

One of the perils of our splintered media ecosystem is that it can be difficult to track information that’s novel and information that isn’t. News has a novelty bias, born in part from decades of deeply reported political coverups — we learn something that we hadn’t encountered before or that’s truly new, and it seems as though it necessarily expands the boundaries of our knowledge in a significant way. We’ve seen this repeatedly in the past decade, with huge troves of information being mined for interesting nuggets — nuggets then treated as important even when they immediately or quickly were revealed as being the opposite.
POTUS
WGAL

Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview

WASHINGTON — Susquehanna Valley Congressman Scott Perry (R-10) has rejected a request to sit down for an interview and turn over documents to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. In a statement released Tuesday, Perry said, "I stand with immense respect for our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden senior adviser for migration leaving the White House

President Biden's senior adviser for migration Tyler Moran is leaving the White House at the end of January, despite having only taken over the role in July. "Tyler has been an invaluable member of our team since the transition and a tremendous asset in our effort to rebuild a fair and humane immigration system," Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told Politico in a statement.
POTUS
Washington Times

Biden will commemorate Jan. 6 Capitol attack, White House says

President Biden plans to mark the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. She said more details would be revealed closer to the end of the year about how that day will be remembered. “To the president, Jan. 6...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

426K+
Followers
51K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy