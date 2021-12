Want to take your job to a sunny Caribbean location? The Cayman Islands has a new visa certificate that allows digital nomads to live there for up to 90 days. The Cayman Islands are reopening to tourists and enticing people with the ability to work for home—and an appetite for wanderlust—to take their jobs to the Caribbean islands through a three-month visa scheme. The program is called the Global Citizen Concierge Program (GCCP) and allows people to keep their job in their home country while working remotely from the Cayman Islands.

