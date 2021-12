Is 4400 new tonight on The CW? Are we about to dive into some other stories within this world? As you would imagine, there’s a lot of good stuff coming around the corner!. So what sort of good news can we pass along on this subject now? Well, we at least have a promo below for what’s coming up next? Alas, that’s all we got for now. There is no new episode tonight on the network, and nor will there be one until the series returns on Monday, January 17. This is the longest hiatus that the sci-fi reboot has had since it first premiered, and we have to hope that it will be worth the while.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO