NFL executive has bizarre reason Russell Wilson wouldn’t want a trade to Steelers

By Braulio Perez
 1 day ago

With the Seattle Seahawks recording a miserable campaign, the Russell Wilson trade rumors continue to heat up. What was supposed to be a big year for the Seattle Seahawks has been nothing short of abysmal. If you thought the rain in Seattle had folks feeling gloomy, the play of the Hawks...

ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
On3.com

Pete Carroll addresses job security with Seahawks after second consecutive loss

Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has reached the highest of highs, but in 2021, things have taken a turn for the worst. Carroll, 70, took over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010, inheriting a team that had gone 9-23 in the past two seasons combined, and he turned it around to the tune of a 7-9 season his first year at the helm. A mere three years later, Carrol led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl victory, and he nearly repeated the impressive feat in 2014, winning the NFC again but falling just short of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He’s amassed a 191-117 record in 12 years with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 5-10 record — which featured back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams last week and to the Chicago Bears on Sunday — will be the worst of his tenure. But Carroll is far from worried about his job security.
NFL
Russell Wilson
Ciara
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks kicker has classy response to criticism of team

Not only did Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers take full responsibility for the team’s loss on Sunday, but he went out of his way to defend his teammates as well. With the Seahawks leading the Chicago Bears 24-17 with 7:23 left in the game, Myers missed a 39-yard field goal that would have given Seattle a two-score lead. The Bears ended up scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion to win 25-24.
NFL
#Steelers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Hawks#The Las Vegas Raiders#New York Giants
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Steelers made a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday and one of them involved signing a veteran wide receiver. Pittsburgh has signed Damion Willis to their practice squad, while also releasing guard Nate Gilliam. Willis has spent time with multiple teams, including the Giants, Bengals, Jaguars, and Broncos. He...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: 'Some' in NFL Think Ben Roethlisberger 'Is Finished,' Not a Threat

Some within the NFL reportedly feel Ben Roethlisberger is "finished" as a difference-maker at the quarterback position. Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to people around the league and found differing opinions of the future Hall of Famer, with some believing Roethlisberger is no longer capable of running an elite offense and others thinking he's been hampered by a bad scheme.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Seahawks star has message for ownership

The Seattle Seahawks are having their worst season in over a decade, and one of their former stars wants to do something about it. Retired former Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor tweeted a message this week for ownership amid the Seahawks’ uncharacteristic struggles. “Me and [Seahawks chair] Jody Allen...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
FanSided

Mike Tomlin calls out refs for bogus taunting call on Steelers during blowout loss

In a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the refs called Steelers wideout Ray-Ray McCloud for a taunting penalty. Mike Tomlin wasn’t thrilled. While McCloud did celebrate after the play in a bizarre decision given the scoreline, it was hardly a taunt of the Chiefs. If anything, McCloud just wanted something to celebrate in an otherwise depressing performance for the Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

