The Big Ten had a news filled week, but a quiet one on the court after a plethora of games were cancelled in light of COVID-19 concerns. That left only a handful of matchups and even fewer marquee games for the league. In short, there wasn’t a lot of movement in this week’s Power Rankings. In fact, not a single spot changed for what might be a first in the history of BTPowerhouse’s weekly Big Ten Power Rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO