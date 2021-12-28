ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

$3.8M Pick-6 Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
ACME at 4400 South Broad St. in Yardville, Mercer County Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A lottery ticket good for $3.8 million from the Monday, Dec. 27 Pick-6 drawing was sold in New Jersey.

The lucky ticket was sold at ACME at 4400 South Broad St. in Yardville, Mercer County, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 27 drawing were 09, 17, 19, 24, 42 and 46. The XTRA Multiplier was 03.

The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

“We are excited to meet the winner of this $3.8 million jackpot prize and learn how it will impact their life!” said Executive Director James Carey.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 17 ticket holders won $1,568 for correctly matching five out of the six white balls drawn. Three of those tickets was purchased with XTRA, multiplying the prize to $4,704.

The jackpot for the Pick-6 game has reset to $2 million. The next drawing will be held Thursday, Dec. 29.

