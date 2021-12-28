NBA Buzz: Westbrook, Bickerstaff, Cavs, Warriors, Wizards, Timberwolves, Nets
Karl-Anthony Towns recently praised Russell Westbrook , but also came under fire for suggesting that Russell Westbrook likes to chase stats and go for triple-doubles.
“He definitely gets stats,” Towns said. “He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says — you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? You know how hard it is? And he play hella hard. I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.”
Westbrook has been hearing this criticism for pretty much his entire career, but at this point, seems at peace with where he’s at.
“Everybody wants me to do this but then they don’t want me to do this,” Westbrook said. “Honestly, I’m over the whole situation with what everyone else wants me to do and what they think I should be doing.”
“People are saying ‘let Russ be Russ,’ I think nobody understands what that means. “I think people just say it — ‘let Russ be Russ’ — but nobody actually knows what that means but myself. And I’m gonna lean on that and make sure I do what I’m supposed to do. And let everything else outside the locker room, whatever that may be, take care of itself.”
- J.B. Bickerstaff recently earned a contract extension through the 2026-27 season given the Cavaliers’ impressive season. “It’s meaningful to know that you’re with an organization and with a group of people that believe in you and believe in what we’re building and what we’re working towards,” Bickerstaff said. “When you have that support, it just gives you more confidence to go out and do the job that you see fit.”
- Andrew Wiggins has cleared protocols and is probable for Tuesday night’s game, per Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area . Wiggins has missed his last three games.
Evan Mobley has cleared protocols and is scheduled to rejoin Cavs as soon as today, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic . Mobley missed his last four games.
Jordan Poole has cleared protocols and has returned to the Bay Area, according to Charania . Poole has missed his last five games.
Rui Hachimura was on the verge of making his return, but has entered the health and safety protocols, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . Hachimura has yet to play a game this season due to personal reasons.
Josh Giddey has entered health and safety protocols, according to Wojnarowski . Giddey is averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has entered health and safety protocols, according to Charania .
Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid have cleared protocols, according to Charania . Edwards is expected to have a ramp-up period before he officially returns.
The Timberwolves have several players out in protocols, including Towns, which has led them to sign Greg Monroe , who put up 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his first game back after last appearing in a game three seasons ago. “He’s so experienced. He gives us a different look, some legit size and beef,” coach Chris Finch told Patrick Donnelly of The Associated Press . “His rebounding was great. Again, you can just throw it to him and things kind of calm down.”
Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared protocols, according to Charania. Irving, who hasn’t played at all this season, is expected to go through a 1-to-2 week ramp-up period before returning to the floor.
