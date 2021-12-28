NBA Buzz: Westbrook, Bickerstaff, Cavs, Warriors, Wizards, Timberwolves, Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns recently praised Russell Westbrook , but also came under fire for suggesting that Russell Westbrook likes to chase stats and go for triple-doubles.

“He definitely gets stats,” Towns said. “He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says — you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? You know how hard it is? And he play hella hard. I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.”

Westbrook has been hearing this criticism for pretty much his entire career, but at this point, seems at peace with where he’s at.

“Everybody wants me to do this but then they don’t want me to do this,” Westbrook said. “Honestly, I’m over the whole situation with what everyone else wants me to do and what they think I should be doing.”

“People are saying ‘let Russ be Russ,’ I think nobody understands what that means. “I think people just say it — ‘let Russ be Russ’ — but nobody actually knows what that means but myself. And I’m gonna lean on that and make sure I do what I’m supposed to do. And let everything else outside the locker room, whatever that may be, take care of itself.”

