ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Buzz: Westbrook, Bickerstaff, Cavs, Warriors, Wizards, Timberwolves, Nets

By Sameer Kumar
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 1 day ago

Karl-Anthony Towns recently praised Russell Westbrook , but also came under fire for suggesting that Russell Westbrook likes to chase stats and go for triple-doubles.

“He definitely gets stats,” Towns said. “He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says — you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? You know how hard it is? And he play hella hard. I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.”

Westbrook has been hearing this criticism for pretty much his entire career, but at this point, seems at peace with where he’s at.

“Everybody wants me to do this but then they don’t want me to do this,” Westbrook said. “Honestly, I’m over the whole situation with what everyone else wants me to do and what they think I should be doing.”

“People are saying ‘let Russ be Russ,’ I think nobody understands what that means. “I think people just say it — ‘let Russ be Russ’ — but nobody actually knows what that means but myself. And I’m gonna lean on that and make sure I do what I’m supposed to do. And let everything else outside the locker room, whatever that may be, take care of itself.”

More NBA Buzz

  • J.B. Bickerstaff recently earned a contract extension through the 2026-27 season given the Cavaliers’ impressive season. “It’s meaningful to know that you’re with an organization and with a group of people that believe in you and believe in what we’re building and what we’re working towards,” Bickerstaff said. “When you have that support, it just gives you more confidence to go out and do the job that you see fit.”
  • Andrew Wiggins has cleared protocols and is probable for Tuesday night’s game, per Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area . Wiggins has missed his last three games.

  • Evan Mobley has cleared protocols and is scheduled to rejoin Cavs as soon as today, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic . Mobley missed his last four games.

  • Jordan Poole has cleared protocols and has returned to the Bay Area, according to Charania . Poole has missed his last five games.

  • Rui Hachimura was on the verge of making his return, but has entered the health and safety protocols, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . Hachimura has yet to play a game this season due to personal reasons.

  • Josh Giddey has entered health and safety protocols, according to Wojnarowski . Giddey is averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

  • Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has entered health and safety protocols, according to Charania .

  • Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid have cleared protocols, according to Charania . Edwards is expected to have a ramp-up period before he officially returns.

  • The Timberwolves have several players out in protocols, including Towns, which has led them to sign Greg Monroe , who put up 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his first game back after last appearing in a game three seasons ago. “He’s so experienced. He gives us a different look, some legit size and beef,” coach Chris Finch told Patrick Donnelly of The Associated Press . “His rebounding was great. Again, you can just throw it to him and things kind of calm down.”

  • Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared protocols, according to Charania. Irving, who hasn’t played at all this season, is expected to go through a 1-to-2 week ramp-up period before returning to the floor.

The post NBA Buzz: Westbrook, Bickerstaff, Cavs, Warriors, Wizards, Timberwolves, Nets appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Naz Reid
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Wizards#Cavs#Nba Players#Cavaliers#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Shams Charania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night’s Game Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. On Monday, star forward Jayson Tatum was added to the league’s Health & Safety Protocol, leaving Boston without its top player for the foreseeable future. Tatum is now the eighth player to be ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota because of Health & Safety Protocol. The Celtics will also be without rotation players Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith, along with Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson. Miles and Jackson were just signed...
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
45
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy