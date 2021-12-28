The Laughing Taco closing restaurant, to focus on catering, private events

The Laughing Taco in Milwaukee's Walker's Point is shuttering its doors, and will instead serve as a catering and private events eatery.

The owners on social media Tuesday did not say what drove the decision. They thanked their customers for their support, especially during the pandemic, and that they look forward to serving residents in a different way.

The Laughing Taco will also continue their partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum - where they run a taco stand in the stadium during game days.

