The Kardashian-Jenners Looked to Couture for 2021 Christmas Celebrations

Kim Kardashian West with her children Chicago, North, Saint and Psalm in their 2021 Christmas photos. Pierre Snaps/Instagram

No one does Christmas quite like the Kardashians.

Over the holiday weekend, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner made sure to step up their game when it came to dressing up for Christmas.

As usual of late, Kim wore a custom look by Balenciaga, a brown number similar to the one she wore in Instagram pictures when she announced she had passed the “baby bar” exam a few weeks ago. The outfit featured a gathered satin top complete with gloves, satin wrap skirt and boots from the label’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She also wore jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

Khloé looked to luxury Greek fashion house Celia Kritharioti Couture, wearing a hand-embroidered silver formfitting dress with plunging neckline to match her platinum blonde haircut.

Kourtney wore a look by Saint Laurent, which was a long-sleeved metallic mesh green top with fur-trimmed cuffs paired with an electric blue tweed miniskirt finished with fur.

Kendall wore a dress fit for an event as big as the Met Gala, turning to Carolina Herrera for a black gown with tapered detailing to flare out at the feet.

Kourtney and Kendall were both styled by Dani Michelle, who also works with the likes of Elsa Hosk, Maren Morris and Kristin Cavallari.

However, the Kardashian children also made sure to look the part as they took part in the family photos taken by their personal photographer known as Pierre Snaps.

Kim’s daughters North and Chicago paid homage to one of their mom’s famous Balenciaga outfits — the all-pink velour bodysuit she wore while hosting an episode of “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year. Though North stayed true to the real outfit, Chicago chose to wear a fuchsia dress and leggings paired with bright purple cowboy boots. Her sons Saint and Psalm opted for all-black ensembles.

Kim Kardashian West on “SNL.” Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/Courtesy Photo

True Thompson, Khloé’s daughter with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson, matched with her mother, wearing a silver sequined-embellished short-sleeved dress by Dolce & Gabbana paired with high-top Dior sneakers sourced by Gab Waller.

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan normally throw a glamorous soiree for Christmas every year, it was reported recently they canceled their celebrations for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, it seems that family matriarch Kris Jenner still gathered her family members for a smaller celebration.