New COVID-19 Testing Locations Open In Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has expanded COVID-19 testing as demand increases during the holidays.

Ben Thanh Plaza, Northeast Annex, and Resource Connection are some of the sites that have extended dates and times of availability. In addition to these sites, TCPH has five traditional brick and mortar public health locations that offer COVID-19 testing.

“We have been monitoring and assessing testing demand and have been ready for testing expansion at a moment’s notice,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Current wait times are not long and results have been expected to be given within 24 to 48 hours.”

Beginning December 29, the following TCPH contracted sites will begin operating seven days a week. They will be closed January 1. The tests are free and you do not need an appointment.

Ben Thanh Market

1818 E. Pioneer Parkway Ste., 100

Arlington, TX 76010

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northeast Annex

837 Brown Trail

Bedford, TX 76022

Wednesday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Resource Connection – Parking LOT D

1500 Circle Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Wednesday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following TCPH Brick and Mortar locations will also offer testing per a schedule posted online.

Arlington Adult Health Services

2596 E. Arkansas Lane

Arlington, TX 76014

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bagsby-Williams Public Health Clinic

3212 Miller Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76019

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Northwest Public Health Center

3800 Adam Grubb Road

Lake Worth, TX 76135

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Southwest Public Health Clinic

6551 Granbury Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76133

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Watauga Public Health Center

6601 Watauga Road

Watauga TX 76148

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information go to the Tarrant County website or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299, between 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.