ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

New COVID-19 Testing Locations Open In Tarrant County

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTBsh_0dXZTry000

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has expanded COVID-19 testing as demand increases during the holidays.

Ben Thanh Plaza, Northeast Annex, and Resource Connection are some of the sites that have extended dates and times of availability. In addition to these sites, TCPH has five traditional brick and mortar public health locations that offer COVID-19 testing.

“We have been monitoring and assessing testing demand and have been ready for testing expansion at a moment’s notice,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Current wait times are not long and results have been expected to be given within 24 to 48 hours.”

Beginning December 29, the following TCPH contracted sites will begin operating seven days a week. They will be closed January 1. The tests are free and you do not need an appointment.

Ben Thanh Market

1818 E. Pioneer Parkway Ste., 100

Arlington, TX 76010

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northeast Annex

837 Brown Trail

Bedford, TX 76022

Wednesday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Resource Connection – Parking LOT D

1500 Circle Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Wednesday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following TCPH Brick and Mortar locations will also offer testing per a schedule posted online.

Arlington Adult Health Services

2596 E. Arkansas Lane

Arlington, TX 76014

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bagsby-Williams Public Health Clinic

3212 Miller Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76019

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Northwest Public Health Center

3800 Adam Grubb Road

Lake Worth, TX 76135

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Southwest Public Health Clinic

6551 Granbury Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76133

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Watauga Public Health Center

6601 Watauga Road

Watauga TX 76148

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information go to the Tarrant County website or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299, between 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Where To Get Tested For COVID-19 In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own. Collin County Covid Testing Sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8. COVID Testing...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Ambulances, Hospitals Filling Up Across North Texas Amid Omicron Surge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Ambulances and hospitals alike are filling up across North Texas amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. “We’re starting to see a climb of COVID-related transports we are taking to the hospital,” MedStar paramedic Heath Stone said. MedStar is treating 80 potential patient cases per day — a 16% increase from November. Cook Children’s Hospital is also seeing an increase in cases, reporting 150 a day. “I look at what other epidemiologists are telling me, and I don’t think this is going to flatten anytime soon,” DFW Hospital Council President Stephen Love said. For Tarrant County as a whole, UT Southwestern predicts roughly 550...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Denton Announces More Temporary Facility Closures Due To COVID-19

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After closing its animal shelters temporarily yesterday, the City of Denton is closing other facilities for the time being due to COVID-19 as well. A city spokesperson said today that most recreation centers and libraries will be closed temporarily beginning at 5 p.m. due to...
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Health
Arlington, TX
Health
Arlington, TX
Government
Tarrant County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Watauga, TX
State
Arkansas State
CBS DFW

City Of Denton Animal Shelter Temporarily Closing Because Of Uptick In COVID Cases

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 is having an impact at animal shelters in North Texas. Officials at the Denton shelter announced that it will temporary close because of an increase in positive cases among staff. The shelter — located on 3717 North Elm Street — will be closed to the public from December 27, 2021 until January 4, 2022. While at a limited capacity, animal service officers will continue to work in the facility to provide essential city services and respond to emergency field calls only. An “emergency” in relation to animal services should be considered an immediate threat to the public or to the animal: animal hit by a car, animal bite, a rabid animal having contact with humans or animals, or a vicious dog. Citizens are encouraged to connect with Denton Animal Services through the city website, calling 940-349-7594, or by emailing animal.services@cityofdenton.com. If an issue is time-sensitive and must be conducted in person, call (940) 349-7594 to make an appointment for the week of January 3, and staff will schedule a time to accommodate your request.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas County Public Health Committee Moves COVID-19 Threat Level To ‘Red’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County’s Public Health Committee has moved the COVID-19 threat level back to RED, the highest risk level on the county’s COVID-19 scale. It had been lowered to ORANGE, for Extra Caution, in late October. “The numbers for today (1,619 new positive COVID-19 cases) are doubling the numbers from our last reported day before Christmas of 874 cases on December 23, which was an 82% increase of the day before. COVID is now spreading rapidly again and for this reason, the Public Health Committee recommends a return to the “Red” risk level,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcph Brick
CBS DFW

Recycling Centers Dealing With Many ‘Non-Recyclables’ After Christmas

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Do you have boxes and wrapping paper sprawled across your living room? Are you wondering what to do with all the extra trash? You’re not alone. Waste centers across the Metroplex are experiencing one of their busiest weeks of the year, including Republic Services’ recycling center of Plano. “A lot of folks mean well when they recycle, but a lot of the items can cause more harm than good,” said Ben Ayers, an operational manager for the facility. They say it’s common for folks around the metroplex to be unsure about what to recycle from their holiday celebrations. Which results in...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
93K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy