New COVID-19 Testing Locations Open In Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has expanded COVID-19 testing as demand increases during the holidays.
Ben Thanh Plaza, Northeast Annex, and Resource Connection are some of the sites that have extended dates and times of availability. In addition to these sites, TCPH has five traditional brick and mortar public health locations that offer COVID-19 testing.
“We have been monitoring and assessing testing demand and have been ready for testing expansion at a moment’s notice,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Current wait times are not long and results have been expected to be given within 24 to 48 hours.”
Beginning December 29, the following TCPH contracted sites will begin operating seven days a week. They will be closed January 1. The tests are free and you do not need an appointment.
Ben Thanh Market
1818 E. Pioneer Parkway Ste., 100
Arlington, TX 76010
Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Northeast Annex
837 Brown Trail
Bedford, TX 76022
Wednesday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Resource Connection – Parking LOT D
1500 Circle Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Wednesday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following TCPH Brick and Mortar locations will also offer testing per a schedule posted online.
Arlington Adult Health Services
2596 E. Arkansas Lane
Arlington, TX 76014
Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bagsby-Williams Public Health Clinic
3212 Miller Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76019
Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Northwest Public Health Center
3800 Adam Grubb Road
Lake Worth, TX 76135
Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Southwest Public Health Clinic
6551 Granbury Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Watauga Public Health Center
6601 Watauga Road
Watauga TX 76148
Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information go to the Tarrant County website or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299, between 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
