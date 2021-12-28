Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Florence, police say

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story called the crash a hit-and-run. It has been updated with the most recent information.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed Monday after being hit by a car in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department.

The crash happened at about 7:18 p.m. on McQueen Street in Florence, police said. The person who was hit died on scene. The person has not been identified.

At this time, no charges have been filed, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

