Pekin, IL

Coroner identifies Pekin pedestrian, 72, who was killed after vehicle hit her

By Nick Vlahos, Journal Star
 1 day ago

PEKIN – A 72-year-old Pekin woman was killed Sunday night after a vehicle struck her as she was crossing a street, according to authorities.

Lia-Maria Taylor, who resided on North 19th Street, was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Taylor was transported there following the accident, which happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Broadway Street in Pekin.

According to the Pekin Police Department, an eastbound vehicle struck Taylor as she was walking south across the thoroughfare. The driver stopped immediately, entered a nearby business and summoned help.

Taylor sustained multiple and severe blunt-force head and neck injuries and died instantly, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood stated following her autopsy. Toxicology tests are pending.

Illinois State Police and Pekin police were investigating.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Coroner identifies Pekin pedestrian, 72, who was killed after vehicle hit her

