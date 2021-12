I love World of Hyatt Globalist status, even though I am just a mere Globalist lite as Shawn likes to say. This is the first year I have earned the valuable status because of the requirements being cut in half (from 60 nights to 30 nights). In the past I was always an Explorist member and that worked pretty well for me. I had my World of Hyatt Club Access awards when I wanted to use the lounge and I could get a Guest of Honor booking from a friend if I wanted the full experience. But the deal this year was too good to pass up. Once you become a World of Hyatt Globalist those World of Hyatt Club Access awards are almost worthless.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO