Brandon Ingram injury history and updates

By Aaron Kellerstrass
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans is no stranger to the injured list, as he’s been there a lot in his short career. Ingram has only played 70 or more games in a season once, his rookie season, when he played in 79 games for the Los Angles Lakers, 40...

fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 76ers Could Pair Joel Embiid With Brandon Ingram

In the aftermath of 2021's heartbreaking second-round defeat, a disgruntled Ben Simmons took it upon himself to end his tenure with the 76ers. Over the following few months, Simmons would make his desire for a trade abundantly clear, and today, he has still not played a single game for the franchise since losing to the Hawks last summer.
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Pelicans lose Ingram to Achilles injury, lose game to Thunder, 117-112

The New Orleans Pelicans fell 117-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening and one strongly sensed a loss was in the cards about midway through the second quarter. With a little over six minutes left on the clock before halftime, Aaron Wiggins nearly came up with a steal of Josh Hart on three separate occasions during the same New Orleans possession — displaying precisely the greater amount of tenacity and fight by OKC through most of the first half.
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Clark starting for Pelicans Tuesday in place of injured Brandon Ingram

New Orleans Pelicans forward Gary Clark is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Clark has been coming off the bench most of the season, but that won't be the case here on Tuesday. The Pelicans are shorthanded on the wing, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to a sore Achilles. As a result, Clark will step back into the starting five.
NBA
NOLA.com

Brandon Ingram unlikely to play for banged-up Pelicans against Cavaliers

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brandon Ingram gingerly walked toward the bench and never returned. New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green noticed Ingram was limping, and Ingram asked to be subbed out. Ingram's night was done after nine minutes on the floor. The team said he was experiencing left Achilles soreness, an injury that will likely keep him out Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Brandon Ingram
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Anthony Davis trades to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling mightily this season. They are currently under .500 and look like they could be fighting to reach the play-in by year’s end. As of now, they are on a five-game losing streak. This is the first time LeBron James has lost five games in a row in his entire career so far.
NBA
#Ankle Injury#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Los Angles Lakers
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
Sports
Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
NBA
Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
3 non-trade options the Cavs should consider replacing Ricky Rubio with

The Cavs have lost Ricky Rubio for the season. The worst fears were realized this evening when the Cavs found out one of their key pieces for the season has been lost. Ricky Rubio is out for the year with a torn left ACL. The injury usually takes 6-9 months to rehab and recover from, though more complicated cases could see 12-16 months. It’s unknown how long Rubio’s injury will take to heal, and considering Rubio was in a contract year and playing well enough to get another big-time deal, the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.
NBA
Assessing Bleacher Report’s Brook Lopez trade for Milwaukee Bucks

Among the many Milwaukee Bucks that have been featured in hypothetical trade packages over the past few seasons, Brook Lopez has often been a recurring name. Most of that chatter quieted after Lopez helped the Bucks win their first championship in 50 years last season, but due to some unfortunate circumstances, his name has returned in packages made by fans. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey recently pieced together a trade for every team that played a game on Christmas, which obviously included the defending champs. We will look at the trade, as well as the logic, lunacy, and an overall verdict as to whether or not the Bucks should do it. With all that being said, here is B/R’s proposed Lopez trade and the breakdown.
NBA
