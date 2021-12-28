4 Wichitans arrested in Dodge City following meth, fentanyl and marijuana seizures

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said four Wichitans were arrested following two separate stops Monday. During the stops, deputies allegedly found 915.5 grams of marijuana, 38 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm pistol, and 575 suspected fentanyl pills.

The first stop happened in Dodge City in the 2300 block of W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. Deputies stopped the vehicle and found the driver didn’t have a valid license and a passenger had an open container. Inside the car, deputies found drug paraphernalia and narcotics.

A second traffic stop was made in the 800 block of Wilroads Garden Road. The sheriff’s said a man inside had an active Ford County warrant. Upon search of the passenger, he was found to have narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said 59-year-old Sandy Marks, 45-year-old Jennifer Ortiz, 32-year-old Miquel L. McPhaul Jr., and 41-year-old Dennis Crosby were all booked into the Ford County Detention Center. The cases will be presented to the Ford County Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.

