Billie Lourd Sings Fleetwood Mac Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher in Bathtub with Dever Sisters

Billie Lourd honored the fifth anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher’s death with a candlelit musical performance from her bathtub. Joined by actress Kaitlyn Dever and her sister, Mady, the “Scream Queens” star sang a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

The song, as shared in Lourd’s caption, was one of the “American Horror Story” actress’ and Fisher’s most beloved.

“On days like this I like to be with people I love (big shout out to these literal and vocal angels @kaitlyndever and @madydever. I love you both more than any Instagram words could ever express) and to do something we loved to do together,” shared Lourd. “We loved this song. It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads (google them if you don’t know them – they’re the iPads of the past and are still pretty damn hip if you ask me).”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd)

The “Booksmart” actress also took a moment to share her experience with Fisher’s passing, encouraging her followers going through similar loss.

“I didn’t know who to be or what to do after my mom died,” reflected Lourd. “But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her but I have gotten stronger with each passing year. And if you’re going through something similar time will make you bolder too.”

For the occasion, Lourd wore a sleeveless black dress. The number featured thin straps and an allover pink and yellow floral pattern. The “Star Wars” actress also accessorized with delicate gold necklaces, as well as drop earrings. Her post has since gained messages of support from celebrity friends like Lily Collins, Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson and Lucas Bravo, among others.

In the video, Lourd’s feet weren’t visible and she likely didn’t wear shoes. However, the star is known for wearing sleek pumps on the red carpet. In fact, she wore a black pointed-toe pair by Dior with a strapless minidress at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in February 2020.

When it comes to footwear, the “Billionaire Boys Club” actress can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps by Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Tom Ford. She’s also been spotted in metallic and block heels by Gucci and Louis Vuitton on the red carpet. For her stylish turn as Chanel #3 in “Scream Queens,” Lourd often wore affordable platforms from brands like Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Asos. She’s also been a fashion campaign star over the years, notably for J Brand and Louis Vuitton.

Click through the gallery to discover Fisher’s most iconic ‘Star Wars’ looks in the original film saga.