Billie Lourd Sings Fleetwood Mac Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher in Bathtub with Dever Sisters

By Aaron Royce
 1 day ago
Billie Lourd honored the fifth anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher’s death with a candlelit musical performance from her bathtub. Joined by actress Kaitlyn Dever and her sister, Mady, the “Scream Queens” star sang a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

The song, as shared in Lourd’s caption, was one of the “American Horror Story” actress’ and Fisher’s most beloved.

“On days like this I like to be with people I love (big shout out to these literal and vocal angels @kaitlyndever and @madydever. I love you both more than any Instagram words could ever express) and to do something we loved to do together,” shared Lourd. “We loved this song. It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads (google them if you don’t know them – they’re the iPads of the past and are still pretty damn hip if you ask me).”

The “Booksmart” actress also took a moment to share her experience with Fisher’s passing, encouraging her followers going through similar loss.

“I didn’t know who to be or what to do after my mom died,” reflected Lourd. “But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her but I have gotten stronger with each passing year. And if you’re going through something similar time will make you bolder too.”

For the occasion, Lourd wore a sleeveless black dress. The number featured thin straps and an allover pink and yellow floral pattern. The “Star Wars” actress also accessorized with delicate gold necklaces, as well as drop earrings. Her post has since gained messages of support from celebrity friends like Lily Collins, Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson and Lucas Bravo, among others.

In the video, Lourd’s feet weren’t visible and she likely didn’t wear shoes. However, the star is known for wearing sleek pumps on the red carpet. In fact, she wore a black pointed-toe pair by Dior with a strapless minidress at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in February 2020.

When it comes to footwear, the “Billionaire Boys Club” actress can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps by Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Tom Ford. She’s also been spotted in metallic and block heels by Gucci and Louis Vuitton on the red carpet. For her stylish turn as Chanel #3 in “Scream Queens,” Lourd often wore affordable platforms from brands like Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Asos. She’s also been a fashion campaign star over the years, notably for J Brand and Louis Vuitton.

Click through the gallery to discover Fisher’s most iconic ‘Star Wars’ looks in the original film saga.

moviesinfocus.com

Remembering Carrie Fisher

The great Carrie Fisher will forever be associated with the Star Wars movies. After all, Fisher played the iconic Princess Leia across six films in the George Lucas originated franchise. However, there was much more to Fisher than that one role. She was also a best-selling author, a highly paid script doctor – and one hell of a raconteur.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

The Carrie Fisher Question Billie Lourd Always Gets Asked, And Her Complicated Answer

It’s hard enough losing a loved one, in any circumstance. But when your parent was one of the most famous actors on the planet, associated with a legendary franchise set in a galaxy far, far away, contending with your grief can be extra difficult, compounded by the fact that too many people keep asking you how you are doing, even though the reality of that answer changes by the hour. Our beloved Carrie Fisher died five years ago today, December 27, and her daughter Billie Lourd took to Instagram to express her complicated feelings about the loss, while answering the question she says she always gets from fans and followers. It makes all the sense in the world.
CELEBRITIES
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

5 phrases that prove Carrie Fisher was a brave 'princess'

Carrie Fisher , the actress who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga, passed away a few years ago after battling the aftermath of a heart attack. I cannot express the depth of my pain in that moment. Like many others, Leia was my first heroine . The model I aspired to since I was a child. Beyond the criticism that people who are not followers of Star Wars can make me, no one can deny that the leader of the Rebellion was a great example for a 5-year-old girl to follow.
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

Billie Lourd remembers mom, Carrie Fisher, on 5th anniversary of her death

Billie Lourd remembers "Momby," the name she had for her mother, Carrie Fisher. Monday marked the fifth anniversary of Fisher's death at 60, which was followed a day later by the death of the "Star Wars" actor's' mother — and Lourd's grandmother — Debbie Reynolds at 84. On Sunday, Lourd commemorated the occasion by posting on Instagram a childhood photo of herself with her mom next to a koala.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher on Her Fifth Death Anniversary

Five years ago, we lost Carrie Fisher, the iconic actress who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. Her unexpected death was mourned by her colleagues and fans around the world who loved her for decades. But even years after her death, her legacy still lives on and her works are still being remembered whether it's on the galaxy far, far away, or as a writer of several best-selling books.
CELEBRITIES
