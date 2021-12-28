ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Survey: Patriots fans are the second saddest in the NFL

By Alex Reimer
 1 day ago

Two years later, the Brady Blues still appears to be affecting large swaths of Patriots fans.

A recent survey of more than 2,000 NFL fans found that Patriots diehards are the second-most likely to cry over their team, second only to Cowboys fans. The Packers, Eagles and Steelers round out the top five.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the perpetually moribund Browns, Lions and Jets are next on the list, in that order. The Bears and Chiefs complete the top 10.

It isn’t shocking to see that fans of legacy franchises take their team’s triumphs and tribulations may seriously than, say, fans of the Jaguars (23rd) or Chargers (29th). The Cowboys are an institution, along with every other club in the top five.

Of course, Patriots fans didn’t have much reason to cry over the previous 20 years, given their six Super Bowl wins and 11 AFC Championship appearances. Last year’s 7-9 campaign certainly represented a hit of reality that many weren’t expecting.

The team is better this season, though Mac Jones seems to be hitting his rookie wall following two straight subpar performances against the Colts and Bills. Patriots fans are learning regular teams don’t just show up and win 10 games automatically.

The truth is sadder than watching the Patriots’ defense try to stop Josh Allen on third down. Whoops.

Boston, MA
